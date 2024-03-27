Sofia Richie Grainge’s spring style effortlessly slays.

Richie Grainge, 25, who is expecting her first baby with husband Elliot Grainge, showed off her growing bump and timeless fashion sense via TikTok on Tuesday, March 26. Richie paired a bubblegum pink sweater with black flowy pants. She elevated her look with white sandals, an oversized Chanel purse and black sunglasses.

Richie Grainge completed her ensemble by parting her blonde hair down the middle, twisting it into a claw clip. Her curtain bangs fell out of the clip and perfectly famed her face.

“Spring 🐥,” Richie Grainge captioned the post. Celebrity friend Jake Shane gushed in the comments section, “I love you 🥹.”

Richie Grainge announced her pregnancy in January, sharing with Vogue that she “found out very, very early.”

“I was about four weeks pregnant,” she explained, sharing that the couple had been “casually trying” to get pregnant since their April 2023 wedding.

Richie Grainge continued, “Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly. He didn’t really flinch when I said I was checking. I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different.”

After buying more tests and seeing a positive result, Richie Grainge and Grainge “both cried.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Richie Grainge revealed she won’t be adding maternity clothing to her closet but is instead planning on “sizing up.”

“I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, sweats and trenches,” she said.

Although she did not share her due date, the model gushed that her little one will be a Gemini zodiac sign, which ranges from May 21 to June 20.