Sofia Richie Grainge recently acquired a beloved new accessory — her burgeoning baby bump.

Ever since Richie Grainge, 25, announced in January that she is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge, her maternity style has been far from disappointing.

From the dramatic black Saint Laurent cape gown she wore to the 2024 Grammys to the array of oversized trench coats she wore to New York Fashion Week, Richie Grainge has proven time and time again that her signature “quiet luxury” style isn’t going anywhere.

In a January interview with Vogue, Richie Grainge revealed that instead of specifically buying maternity clothes, she has just been sizing up.

“I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches—I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly,” she told the publication.

As for her future daughter’s wardrobe? “I have so many ideas — just cute and girly,” she said in the same interview, adding, “I’ve held onto things, and thought, ‘Oh my daughter will have this one day,’” she says. “I have a lot of little bags to pass down. I have a lot in mind.”