Sofia Richie Grainge is freeing the bump with elegance and grace.

Richie Grainge, 25, who announced earlier this month that she and husband Elliot Grainge are expecting their first baby, attended the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party on Thursday, February 1, in a black off-the-shoulder suit by Attersee.

The sophisticated ensemble featured a silk button-down jacket, which retails for $1,095, that cinched in at the waist. Richie Grainge left the bottom button unfastened, giving cameras a small glimpse at her growing belly.

She paired the top with matching cropped pants and sleek slingback bumps. Richie Grainge accessorized with statement earrings and carried a black Hermès bag. For glam, the youngest daughter of Lionel Richie rocked soft makeup that included rosy cheeks and a pink lip. She had her blonde hair pulled back into a sleek bun.

At the event, Richie Grainge posed solo and with Grainge, 30, who matched her in a black blazer and coordinating slacks.

Richie Grainge’s red carpet moment comes after she showcased her relaxed maternity style while out and about in L.A. earlier this week. She was spotted in a pair of olive green denim overalls with one strap unbuttoned, giving her stomach room to breathe. She accessorized with a top handle bag from Ferragamo.

While breaking her pregnancy news in a January 25 interview with Vogue, Richie Grainge told the publication that she won’t be buying maternity clothes and instead plans on “sizing up” as her baby bump grows.

“I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, sweats and trenches,” she explained.

Richie Grainge also revealed that her daughter’s wardrobe is already coming together.

“From the moment I found out I was pregnant, I have been going crazy online. I have so many ideas — just cute and girly,” she said, noting that she is also excited to pass things down to her little one. “I have a lot in mind.”