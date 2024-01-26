Sofia Richie Grainge isn’t changing her style now that she’s pregnant.

“I’m not really tapping into maternity wear for this pregnancy,” Richie Grainge, 25, said in a Thursday, January 25, interview with Vogue, during which she revealed that she and husband Elliot Grainge are expecting their first baby, a girl.

Richie Grainge went on to explain that she plans on “sizing up” as her baby bump grows. “I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, sweats and trenches,” she told Vogue.

Maternity style has evolved in recent years thanks to A-listers like Rihanna, Kourtney Kardashian and most recently Suki Waterhouse, who have all showed off their bellies in skin-baring ensembles on and off the red carpet. Richie Grainge appears to be following in their footsteps in her own way, as she told Vogue, “I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.”

Perhaps fans will get to see Richie Grainge’s take on pregnancy style through her own clothing line, which she teased last year. (In a different interview with Vogue in July 2023, Richie shared that she’s launching an 80-piece collection that reflects how she feels the most “comfortable.”)

Being the true fashionista that she is, Richie Grainge told Vogue that she’s already picking out clothes for her daughter.

“From the moment I found out I was pregnant, I have been going crazy online. I have so many ideas — just cute and girly,” she said, noting that she is also excited to pass things down to her little one. “I have a lot in mind.”

Richie Grainge shared that she found out she was expecting “very, very early” when in Milan for Fashion Week. “I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag,” she told Vogue.

She took three tests “at the same time,” and they all came back positive. Her husband was elated.

“He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops,” Richie Grainge shared. “But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends.”

News of Richie Grainge and Grainge’s baby comes nearly one year after they officially tied the knot in April 2023.