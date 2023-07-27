Sofia Richie is sharing her A+ style with an 80-piece clothing line.

Richie, 24, opened up about her “top secret” clothing line in a “24 Hours With Sofia Richie” YouTube video for Vogue on Tuesday, July 25. In the clip, Richie shuffled through cashmere swatches while carefully examining colors. “We are creating this beautiful clothing line,” she revealed. Richie gushed that the line features 80 items that “bring out how I feel the most comfortable dressing.”

She praised her work, “Seeing it all mapped out on these papers is really crazy. We really did this, and we did it fast.” She explained, “I’m so excited about it!”

Richie has not yet unveiled the name of the collection or a release date.

Elsewhere in the video, she shared her go-to morning routine. First, she used OLOS’ Nettare Di Zucca face cream because it makes her makeup “sit really nicely on [her] face.”

Next, Richie used a beauty blender to apply minimal concealer and contour to her skin. She topped the look off with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ mascara. “The natural makeup started with the whole ‘heavy makeup is not working for me,’ because it’s making my skin so bad,” she explained while applying her glam. “So I had to find a routine that worked helping my skin be healthy.”

Richie then shopped at one of her favorite boutiques, Dôen. After searching through clothes, she tried on two fabulous outfits for her upcoming trip to Palm Springs. She whipped open the curtains to the changing room and showed off her first outfit, a white sundress. “Feeling cute!” she said while admiring the piece. The frock included puffy sleeves, a cinched waist and a bow on the neckline. “This is a perfect summer dress, like everything can breathe, she exclaimed.

Next, she slipped into a brown maxi dress finished with a seashell pattern. She accessorized with gold layered necklaces and wore her hair down.

Richie’s style has been praised by fans for being the epitome of classy and timeless, also known as “quiet luxury.” “I’m really proud of where I am now because I’m expressing myself through my clothing,” she said while shopping in the Vogue video. “I’m not influenced by anyone; I just really feel me.”

Back at her house, Richie sat on husband Elliot Grainge’s lap and told Vogue she feels “much calmer now that the wedding stuff is over.” The duo tied the knot in France this past April, after dating for two years.

For the big day, Richie commanded attention in her elegant wedding gown, designed by Chanel. The garb featured a halter neckline, lace and sequined details, a breathtaking train and veil that cascaded beyond her dress. She wore her blonde locks in a slicked back bun and finished the ensemble with diamond earrings.