Sofia Richie Grainge is making a case for overalls during pregnancy.

Richie Grainge, 25, who announced that she and husband Elliot Grainge are expecting their first child together, a daughter, earlier this month, stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday, January 29, in a pair of olive green denim overalls. Richie Grainge wore the look with one strap unbuttoned, giving her growing belly room to breathe.

Richie Grainge paired the jumper with a soft beige cashmere sweater and a chic black top handle bag. On her feet, she provided contrast with crisp white Oxford shoes.

While breaking her pregnancy news in a January 25 interview with Vogue, Richie Grainge told the publication that she won’t be buying maternity clothes and instead plans on “sizing up” as her baby bump grows. “I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, sweats and trenches,” she explained.

Thanks to A-listers like Rihanna, Kourtney Kardashian and most recently Suki Waterhouse, pregnancy style has evolved, and Richie Grainge is excited to “have some fun with it” now that the secret is out. “I can spread my wings and fly,” she told Vogue.

Being the true fashionista that she is, Richie Grainge is also already picking out clothes for her daughter.

“From the moment I found out I was pregnant, I have been going crazy online. I have so many ideas — just cute and girly,” she told the outlet, noting that she’s thrilled to pass things down to her little one. “I have a lot in mind.”

Richie Grainge shared that she found out she was expecting “very, very early” when in Milan for Fashion Week. “I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag,” she said. She took three tests “at the same time,” and they all came back positive. Her husband was elated.

Richie Grainge shared the moment she and Grainge, 30, found out they are expecting a girl via TikTok on Sunday, January 28.

“Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream 😅,” Richie Grainge captioned the social media post. In the clip, Grainge popped a confetti cannon that exploded with pink powder. After realizing what the color means, Richie Grainge fell to the ground as Grainge stood in shock.