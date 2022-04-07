Trend Alert! These Bestselling Braided Heels Are Now on Sale for Only $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every year, there’s one spring shoe trend that instantly becomes iconic. In the past, it’s been the gladiator sandal, the wedge and the chunky sneaker. This season, it’s the braided heel. Stars and street stylers are sporting these boho-chic sandals. Part of the appeal is that they’re just a slightly more ornate version of regular heels — the braided detailing adds subtle edge without being over-the-top.

We’ve already sung the praises of the OG braided heel from Sam Edelman. But these pricey pumps cost $130! Not an inexpensive investment. What if we told you we found nearly identical shoes for a fraction of the cost? These heeled sandals have the luxury look at an affordable amount — in fact, they’re currently on sale for only $50. Stay in style all spring and summer with this puffy pair of heels from Walmart!

Get the Journey & Crew Women’s Puffed Straps Pump for only $50 (originally $70) at Walmart!

No one will believe you got this Journey & Crew Women’s Puffed Straps Pump from Walmart! The sleek sandal is totally a designer lookalike. Featuring a fashion-forward square toe and puffy woven straps, this four-inch heel is top-notch. Made from vegan leather, this design also includes a block heel and padded footbed for extra comfort — your feet will thank you later.

We’re not sure why these bestselling pumps are on sale, but we’re certainly not complaining! The shoes are available in four staple shades — black and white that go with everything, as well as a seafoam green and light pink for a pop of color. While we normally go the safe route with a neutral, we might have to add one of the fun colors to our cart. They’re just too cute!

Get the Journey & Crew Women’s Puffed Straps Pump for only $50 (originally $70) at Walmart!

When it comes to styling these braided sandals, there are endless outfit opportunities. These shoes look incredible with any type of dress! We love teaming these high heels with a mini dress to elongate the legs. And if you have a maxi dress that is slightly too long, these pumps provide the perfect solution. Perhaps our favorite way to rock these braided sandals is with a pair of boyfriend jeans and a top. Trust Us — it just works. You can throw a blazer or leather jacket on top in case you get cold.

We’d call these heels dressy casual — you can wear them to a relaxed event or to a more formal function. Warning: No matter where you go, compliments will follow!

See it! Get the Journey & Crew Women’s Puffed Straps Pump for only $50 (originally $70) at Walmart!

Not your style? Explore more from Journey & Crew here and shop all other heels from Walmart here!

Looking for additional shoe styles? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!