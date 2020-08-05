Throwback! Capture Britney Spears’ Gym Style With These Cool Blue Sneakers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We all know the queen of the gym selfie is none other than the legendary Britney Spears. Girl’s gym selfies are so hot, she even accidentally burned down her home gym a little while back — oops! Okay, that was more of a candle accident, but still. Spears is always serving up not only workout inspo, but workout style inspo too — and we’ve recently been reminiscing over her activewear from over the years.

One look we really loved? This 2017 mirror selfie. She wore a tie-dye sports bra and Nike shorts rolled down as low on her hip bones as they could go — in true Spears fashion — and some super cool blue sneakers on her feet. These sneakers came from celeb-fave brand Hoka One One. Her exact Clifton 3 style is a thing of the past, but the good news is that there are newer, upgraded versions of the Clifton now — and this version also comes in a super cool, icy blue. Plus, it’s on sale!

Get the Hoka One One Clifton 6 sneaker (originally $130) for just $105 at Zappos with free shipping!

These shoes currently have just under 1,000 reviews, and shoppers are definitely in agreement that they’ve found their “favorite Hoka yet.” They say these shoes are “very comfy” with “cushion aplenty,” and that they “should be able to walk for miles and stand for days” in them. Some are comparing them to “walking on clouds” while others say they’re “like springs under [their] feet.” They boast “wonderful shock absorption” too, so runners who love to go off-path don’t need to worry!

These shoes have an open-engineered mesh upper with embroidery reinforcements to keep your foot in place without the extra sweaty layers. They also have a traditional lace-up closure, a padded tongue and collar and a pull-loop at the back of the heel. Underneath all of that is a breathable lining and a removable foam insole!

Want more cushioning? You’ve got it in the full-compression EVA midsole, keeping your sole safe from any jagged sidewalks or branches during your hike. Also helping out with that is the high-abrasion rubber outsole, textured to provide grip and durability without weighing you down!

We really love the Antigua Sand/Wan Blue version of these Cliftons since they’re most reminiscent of Spears’ style, but there are actually eight other colors available, so make sure to check them all out if you think something else might suit your fancy. Then…you know what time it is. Time to put on your activewear and get to work, b—h!

