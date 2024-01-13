Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Seasonal depression is a very real thing. To combat the winter blues that creep up every January, I always book a tropical vacation and partake in some retail therapy! Now that my vacation is already finalized (St. Lucia, here I come), it’s time to upgrade my wardrobe with some resort-ready pieces. This year, I’m seeing tons of flowy designs, florals and bright, happy colors. And, lucky for you, I compiled the top picks from across the internet so you can shop everything right here.

Even if you don’t have any tropical vacation planned for this season, now is the perfect time to shop for your summer threads. What are you waiting for? Browsing the best resort wear will give you a quick happiness boost — trust Us.

1. Simple Sun Dress: The first thing I seek out after booking a trip is a new sun dress. The easy breezy style can be worn while exploring, as a beach cover-up or even to nicer dinners. This Zesica maxi dress is my top choice at the moment because of its high ratings and endless color selections — was $60, now just $46!

2. Matchy-Matchy: The last thing I want to do on vacation is waste time trying to choose an outfit. That’s why I’ll be packing this comfy linen Anrabess two-piece set. The dreamy rust color is currently 50% off — was $39, now just $19!

3. Breezy Blouse: Whether you’re looking for a fashionable beach top or a relaxed shirt to wear out at night, this Dokotoo crocheted blouse definitely fits the bill — was $60, now just $30!

4. Cute Cutouts: We’re leaving boring swimsuits in the past! Stay on top of the trends — namely the ruby red and girly fashions — with this gorgeous cutout one-piece from J.Crew that features rosette detailing — was $128, now just $65!

5. On Theme: If you’re obsessed with the above swimsuit as much as we are, then also adding this pretty floral plunge dress to your cart is a no-brainer — was $148, now just $75!

6. We Got the Top… Victoria’s Secret makes some of the best swimwear of all time. I love that they have something to satisfy everyone’s style, from sexy string bikinis to fun, flirty designs like this funky daisy-print Palma bikini top — just $46!

7. …And the Bottom: While you could wear any old bikini bottom with the Palma top, we definitely recommend getting the matching Mia bottoms — just $46!

8. Best Cover-Up Ever! This easy cover-up from Elan is so soft and cozy, and looks chic enough to wear as a full outfit on its own — just $68!

9. Beachy Pants: Not a fan of cover-up dresses? You’ll adore these sheer woven wide-leg pants from Billabong. They were literally made to be worn by the ocean — just $60!

10. Sunset Shades: The pink and purple lenses on these BP. aviators remind us of technicolor seaside sunsets — just $15!

11. Woven Wonder: Dolce Vita sandals are top tier. So, if you’re in need of some new vacation-ready shoes, we recommend the raffia Pazli Platform Slides which come in three colors. We’ll be purchasing all three — just $120!

12. Photo Ready: Instagram model or not, your beach photos will stand out when you snap a pic in this drapey L Space floral skirt — just $117!

13. Keep Your Necessities Safe: A stylish beach bag that’s also fully waterproof? We’ll take five! The Aloha Collection’s Day Tripper tote was designed for sandy terrains. Along with the water-resistant exterior, it’s large enough to fit sunscreen, water, a book, your cell phone and more. Plus, you can choose from five fun patterns — just $72!

14. Tropical Fashions: If you’ve never heard of Farm Rio, you’re missing out. The vibrant Brazilian brand is all about making happiness-inducing designs, like these flowy Garden Floral High Waist Shorts — just $95!

15. The Perfect Accessory: Straw bags were 100% made to be worn in the tropics… but after laying our eyes on the Roxy Hello Apricot Straw Shoulder Bag, we’re tempted to wear them year-round (and why not?!) — just $56!

16. Sun Shielder: When you’re in the tropics, you’ll need more than sunscreen to fend off the sun’s harmful rays. To shade your face from the sun, we suggest wearing a fun straw hat, like this one from btb Los Angeles — just $98!

17. Bestseller! This fan-favorite rainbow PQ crop top can be worn as a cover-up or out dancing — just $76!

18. Optimal Foot Support: When you’re trekking along beachside trails, wearing flip flops just won’t do (it’s a recipe for disaster). If you plan on being active, opt for sandals that will keep your feet secure. One of our favorites is the Steve Madden Mona Sandal — just $100!

19. Forget Sweatpants: I never pack sweatpants for a beach vacation. Instead, I like to relax in this supremely soft Anrabess romper — was $47, now just $33!

20. Fan Favorite: Over 6,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this high-waisted bikini from Blooming Jelly because of the price, pattern options and flattering design — just $29!

21. The Cutest Accessory: Yes, sunglasses are an important accessory to pack for your vacation, but don’t leave this adorable Mashiaoyi bucket hat at home — just $14!

