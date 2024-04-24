Chill Out in This Breezy Midi Beach Dress for Just $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Picture it. You’ve spent all day hanging out at the beach. You’re covered in sand after spending all day running on the shore. Now it’s time to head out to grab some food at a local restaurant, and you’re still in your swimsuit. You don’t want to throw on a complete outfit, top and bottom, so what do you do? You can slip into a cover-up, sure, but why not a fun little dress that’s fashion-forward and super cozy?

We’ve got a great option for you to dress up in, and you don’t even have to take off your swimsuit. Plus, it’s on sale and you can save a bundle. Head to Walmart right now to pick up the Fantaslook Ruffle Sleeve Midi Dress. It’s just $25 right now, which is $28 off its normal price of $53. This price basically means you have to splurge, because the dress is too pretty to skip out on.

This midi dress has cute, puffy sleeves and a flattering high waist. But more importantly, it’s lightweight and breathable. That makes it comfortable to wear on hot, steamy summer days. It’s super versatile, comfortable, and laid-back, especially if you wear it with a nice hat or a fun pair of flip-flops.

You can save some serious money and look fabulous with this gorgeous dress while saving some serious money. Keep an eye out on Walmart’s regular sales, and you’ll find plenty more where this one came from. In the meantime, don’t forget to grab yours before it’s all out of stock. This might be one of your favorite buys all season.

