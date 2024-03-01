Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Spring brings a new vitality to life — and much warmer weather, we should add — and it’s also a turning point for your fashion choices. From breezy, sheer numbers to easy cardigans, the season calls for colorful and bold clothing. With that in mind, we found a flowy mini dress that’s perfect for any upcoming spring event — and it’s only $28 at Walmart.
The Scoop women’s mini dress with side tie, designed by A-list designer and Project Runway judge Brandon Maxwell, will elevate your spring sartorial aesthetic. It features a 100% polyester fabrication for durability and breathability, and it boasts a super eye-catching print splashed across the garment. Also, the long sleeves on this piece add a little refinement, which helps to provide a clean, uniform finish.
To style this easy piece, you can pair it with heels or flats along with a cardigan for a refined and elegant vibe. Alternatively, you can wear it with sandals and statement-making accessories for a look that emphasizes comfort and flash in springtime. Further, this dress comes in four colors and has an XS to XXL size range.
In regards to this flouncy frock, a satisfied Walmart shopper gushed, “The fabric is silky and looks great. I wore it with cowboy boots, and it looked so cute.”
One Walmart reviewer said, “I absolutely LOVE this dress. It fits true to size (I ordered a Medium, and I am 5’8″/150lbs. It fits perfectly, and the colors are vibrant and gorgeous!”
Another Walmart shopper noted, “This dress is a fun addition to my Spring wardrobe. It’s light, feminine, and flirty.”
Overall, as we’re starting to plan our closets for a smooth spring transition, finding a chic and versatile dress is essential. So, grab this mini variation from Walmart for a steal. Who knew you could pick up a Brandon Maxwell original for under $30?
