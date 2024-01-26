Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Maybe it was a rough day at the office — you left your lunch at home, gave an underwhelming presentation and experienced perpetual tech issues — and it’s time to blow off some steam. You work up the motivation to throw on a pair of leggings, lace up your running shoes and head out the door for a stress-busting post-work run, only to hit the trails with 10% battery on earbuds that don’t fit properly. Bad day! We’ve all been there.

When you’re running, walking, interval training, hiking or doing anything physical, the last things you want to think about are logistics — things like battery life, fit, bluetooth and sound quality. Keeping pace and trying to breathe properly are first priorities, followed by maintaining the self-discipline to keep going (maybe I’m speaking for myself, but this is typically how the priorities fall!). Running is challenging enough!

Get the Shokz OpenRun Pro Open Ear Wireless Headphones for $180 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

As an active person myself, I’m always looking for tips, tricks and products to streamline the process and remove as many activity barriers as possible. I don’t know about you, but a lousy pair of headphones can sabotage my entire workout. These running-specific headphones are said to take care of all the logistics so you can focus on what’s most important: you! I can’t wait to try.

The popular model is designed to address the typical issues associated with headphones. You won’t have to worry about your headphones sliding out, getting ruined by a drizzle, dying mid-run, muffling your phone conversation or botching your favorite song. One of the most alluring features is the “quick charge” function which gives the headphones an hour and a half of battery life in only five minutes. A full charge lasts up to 10 hours… but hopefully your run isn’t that long!

Related: These Ribbed And Cropped Tanks Are My Favorite — Plus, They're 52% Off Tank tops and camisoles didn’t used to be so expensive, but nowadays, we seem to spend as much on a nice dinner out for a garment that doesn’t see the light of day half of the time! But whether worn as a top during the summer or as an undergarment in the winter, we can’t […]

In addition, these headphones are lightweight, sweat-proof, bass-enhanced and fully compliant with bluetooth. Equipped with a dual noise-canceling microphone, environmental sound will be removed while you use bluetooth to talk on the phone (a benefit for you and the person you’re talking to!). The brand is known for what it calls “open-ear listening,” which allows you to remain aware of your surroundings while you run — in other words, you can hear the car approaching on your left before it gets too close!

Between the functionality, inherent safety features, sound quality and secure fit more than 12,000 reviewers love, these headphones make a safe gift for the runner in your life. And if your significant other is a runner or cycler, you just might make this Valentine’s Day the most special one yet. Sold!

Get the Shokz OpenRun Pro Open Ear Wireless Headphones for $180 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out these other wireless headphones on Amazon and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us