Finding the Best Compression Socks for Women So, what exactly are compression socks? “Compression socks are specialized hosiery designed to apply gentle pressure to your legs and ankles,” says Dr. Ungerleider. “They come in various sizes and strengths, which are usually measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg).” Why are compression socks so helpful for improving circulation? “Blood in the legs is the furthest from the heart, and it has to travel against gravity,” adds Dr. Purdy. “Compression socks squeeze the legs gently, which helps blood travel back to the heart.” With this in mind, the most important feature of compression socks is graduated compression — meaning the compression is tighter at the feet and gets lighter as the sock rises up the calf. Socks that are too small or too tight near the knee can actually cut off circulation, so it’s important to pay attention to comfort level when trying different socks. Below, check out other features that are important to consider before making a purchase.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Compression Socks for Women Compression Level “When choosing compression socks, consider the level of compression that's right for you,” advises Dr. Ungerleider. There are four levels: low, moderate, firm and extra firm. Low pressure is between eight and 15 mmHg, medium is between 15 and 20, firm is between 20 and 30 and extra firm is between 30 and 40. Regardless of the level you use, it’s important that it still be comfortable to wear. “It should be firm but not too tight. Look for graduated compression (tighter at the ankle and less so up the leg), breathable material and a comfortable fit. Make sure the socks are not too long or too short and that they apply pressure evenly without pinching.” If your doctor advises you to use heavy compression but you find it too uncomfortable, ask about moving down to medium compression. You may also need to go up a size. Primary Concern The reason you want or need to wear compression socks will help you determine the right compression level. If you are treating mild leg tiredness or only need a little extra help improving circulation, low compression is a good choice. On the other hand, you may want to move up to moderate compression if you’re recovering from exercise or surgery or treating varicose veins. Firm and extra firm compression is reserved for severe medical issues such as blood clotting. Features While a saturated market makes it difficult to narrow down your options, it means you get to be choosy. Looking at features such as foot padding, sock thickness and whether the fabric bunches around the toes can help you make a better decision. Other bonus features to consider include copper infusion and fun colors. Materials Nearly all compression socks are a blend of fibers. Stretchy materials that add that squeeze without causing too much discomfort include nylon, spandex (ie. lycra or elastane) and polyester. Other materials are there to increase comfort, and they include cotton, merino wool and bamboo rayon. Price Before you balk at the prices of compression socks, remember: These aren’t ordinary socks. They’re specially designed to squeeze feet and calves in the right places to improve circulation. So, compression socks cost between $5 and $50 a pair, and most fall between $15 and $40.