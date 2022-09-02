Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can’t help it — we love anything that feels exclusive. Hidden speakeasies? We’re in. Secret clubs? Sign Us up! So naturally, we can’t resist Tory Burch’s Private Sale that just started today. For five days only, shop this premium selection of the brand’s signature styles, from chic handbags to sophisticated shoes.

We’ve pulled back the curtain on some of the site’s best deals so you can get a sneak peek of these limited-time discounts. Now that you’re in the know, make sure to check out these dreamy designer markdowns before it’s too late!

This Quilted Shoulder Bag

It doesn’t get more classic than this quilted handbag. Made with the softest leather, this purse can convert from a shoulder bag to a crossbody. Such a stunning closet staple!

See it!

Get the Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag for just $429 (originally $598) at Tory Burch!

This Smocked Dress

We’re obsessed with this smocked dress! Perfect for travel or transitional weather, this gorgeous puff-sleeve piece is flattering on all figures. Plus, it comes with pockets!

See it!

Get the Smocked Dress for just $299 (originally $498) at Tory Burch!

This Convertible Color-Block Handbag

We firmly believe that everyone should own a neutral handbag that matches all your outfits. Elevate your wardrobe with this convertible purse, structured with suede and leather in an ivory color-blocked design.

See it!

Get the Robinson Colorblock Double-Strap Convertible for just $279 (originally $498) at Tory Burch!

This Mini Crossbody Bag

Mini but mighty! This bestselling bag is ideal for when you’re on the go. As one shopper said, “This bag is the perfect size — not too big and not too small to fit your wallet, phone and essentials.”

See it!

Get the Perry Bombé Mini Bag for just $179 (originally $298) at Tory Burch!

These Lug-Sole Heeled Ankle Boots

Just in time for fall, shop these chunky lug sole ankle boots with a platform heel. Sturdy in wet weather! One customer shared, “These boots are stylish, comfortable and great for any look. I’ve gotten so many compliments.”

See it!

Get the Chelsea Lug-Sole Heeled Ankle Boots for just $189 (originally $428) at Tory Burch!

This Tall Tote Bag

Crafted with sturdy canvas, this tall tote bag features the iconic Tory Burch Double T insignia. It’s a great size for errands, travel and everything in between.

See it!

Get the Ella Tall Tote Bag for just $269 (originally $468) at Tory Burch!

This Triple-Compartment Tote

Our standard complaint with tote bags is that there aren’t secure pockets inside to safely store our belongings. Problem solved! This sleek purse contains pockets for organization and a central zip compartment for your laptop. Optimum for the office!

See it!

Get the Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag for just $299 (originally $448) at Tory Burch!

Shop all products from the Tory Burch Private Sale here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!