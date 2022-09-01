Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s go! It’s Nordstrom sale time, which means shoppers need to drop everything and start filling up their carts. From now through September 12, you can save up to 60% off in the Nordstrom Summer Sale. We’re talking fan-favorite brands: Free People, Caslon, Open Edit and so many more!

Many of these picks are exclusive to Nordstrom too, so you’ll want to grab them on sale when you can. We’ll help you get your cart started below with 21 of our favorite picks from 21 of the hottest categories in fashion, beauty and home!

21 Can’t-Miss Deals in the 2022 Nordstrom Summer Sale

1. Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: We looked for these Caslon Miller booties right away when we heard about the sale. They’re water-resistant, timeless and they come in five colors. Originally $100, they start at just $65 right now!

Check out all women’s boots on sale here!

2. Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This 100% cotton Free People maxi dress features both a smocked bodice and a tiered skirt — two of our favorite trends! It was $148, but it’s now just $89!

Check out all women’s dresses on sale here!

3. Blazers

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re on a mission to work blazers into almost every outfit — and it’s easy when you have one as cool as this Treasure & Bond blazer. Originally $99, it starts at just $59 right now!

Check out all women’s blazers on sale here!

4. Sweatshirts

Our Absolute Favorite: Fall is upon us, which means it’s time to add something comfy, cozy and cute to your wardrobe like this Zella crew neck. Originally $49, it starts at just $34 in this sale!

Check out all women’s sweatshirts and hoodies on sale here!

5. Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: Get in on the corset trend with this shiny, chic BP. crop top. It was $35, but now it starts at just $14!

Check out all women’s tops on sale here!

6. Handbags

Our Absolute Favorite: Did someone say “designer deal”? Yes, this gorgeous Kate Spade leather satchel is in this sale! It was $348, but you can grab the pink version for just $209!

Check out all handbags and wallets on sale here!

7. Jewelry

Our Absolute Favorite: Layered chains are very in right now, so make things easy (and affordable) for yourself by grabbing this BaubleBar multistrand necklace. Originally $58, it’s just $35 in this sale!

Check out all jewelry on sale here!

8. Kitchenware

Our Absolute Favorite: The internet’s favorite pan! The Our Place Always Pan Set will change your cooking game for the better. It will look stunning in your kitchen too. It was $145, but it’s just $108 right now!

Check out all kitchen and tabletop on sale here!

9. Luggage and Travel

Our Absolute Favorite: Say hello to your best companion for your next weekend trip. This Herschel Supply Co. duffel bag is perfect for packing up with ease. Originally $70, you can grab it for $42 in this sale!

Check out all luggage and travel on sale here!

10. Skincare

Our Absolute Favorite: This is the time to treat yourself to pricier skincare that’s normally too out of budget. Our pick? This Eve Lom Time Retreat cream. This anti-aging pick was $140, but it’s just $70 marked down!

Check out all skincare on sale here!

11. Makeup

Our Absolute Favorite: The glassy radiance of this reflective Kevyn Aucoin lip gloss is absolutely dreamy. Originally $26, now is your chance to grab it for just $13!

Check out all makeup on sale here!

11. Hair Tools

Our Absolute Favorite: Set yourself up for good hair days, every day, with this Drybar Blowout Essentials Set. This set has a $225 value, but it’s just $116 in the Nordstrom sale!

Check out all haircare on sale here!

11. Coats and Jackets

Our Absolute Favorite: Cold weather is on the horizon, so make sure you’re ready for that first snow day by ordering this The North Face down parka. Originally $300, it starts at just $180 right now!

Check out all women’s coats and jackets on sale here!

12. Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: These straight leg Good American jeans are an ultra-cool, cropped must-own for your casual wardrobe. Another win from Khloe Kardashian‘s brand. Originally $160, but on sale for just $128!

Check out all women’s jeans on sale here!

13. Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: If there’s a sale at Nordstrom, you know we’re looking for cashmere deals! This Cashmere V-Neck Sweater was $199 — can you believe it’s just $70 right now?

Check out all women’s sweaters on sale here!

14. Sleepwear

Our Absolute Favorite: We picked this Open Edit Seersucker Nightgown not only because it’s light and breezy for sleeping, but because it’s totally cute enough to wear out too. It was $49, but you can grab one starting at just $37 right now!

Check out all women’s sleepwear on sale here!

15. Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: The more skirts you own, the easier it gets to create stunning outfits. This floral Madewell skirt makes getting dressed seamless. Originally $98, it’s just $59 in this sale!

Check out all women’s skirts on sale here!

16. Home Decor

Our Absolute Favorite: Sometimes, the smallest touches can make a huge difference in your decor. This colorful Block glass vase set proves it. It was $50, but you can now nab it starting at just $33!

Check out all home decor on sale here!

17. Bedding and Bath

Our Absolute Favorite: We all know the brand makes the coziest blankets, but how about grabbing this round throw pillow by Barefoot Dreams for your bed or couch too? Originally $88, the neutral sand shade is now only $53!

Check out all bedding and bath on sale here!

18. Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: High-quality sneakers are another must-buy for Us. You’ll wear these P448 Thea sneakers basically every day — and the compliments will just keep on coming. They were $298, but they’re marked down to just $179 in this sale!

Check out all women’s sneakers on sale here!

19. Heels

Our Absolute Favorite: Simple, strappy and incredibly versatile, these BP. heels will be great for weddings, dates and beyond. Originally $50, they now start at just $32!

Check out all women’s heels on sale here!

20. Hats

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s beanie season! Warm up your ears and add some cool vibes to your outfit with the help of this Billabong beanie. It was $26, but now it starts at just $13!

Check out all women’s hats and hair accessories on sale here!

21. Sunglasses

Our Absolute Favorite: These vintage-inspired BP. sunglasses prove you don’t need to spend over $100 on a pair of chic sunnies. You don’t even have to spend $10. These were $15 and are now just $9!

Check out all women’s sunglasses and eyewear on sale here!

Looking for something else? Explore the entire Nordstrom Summer Sale here!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!