Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer may be slowly coming to an end, but summer savings are just heating up! While some shoppers are getting a head start on full-priced fall fashion, we’re browsing the best sales of the season.

From now until Labor Day, Everlane is offering major markdowns on a wide selection of styles! Take 30% off all denim products and up to 60% off summer sale through September 5. We rounded up our seven favorite finds from this limited-time long weekend sale below — we even threw in some transitional looks that you can rock in cooler weather. Score these end-of-summer deals before it’s too late!

These Lightweight Wide-Leg Pants

You don’t have to travel to appreciate The Tourist Pant, featuring a wide-leg cut and high waist. Made from a blend of linen and organic cotton, these flattering pants are perfect for late summer and early fall.

See It!

Get The Tourist Pant for just $68 (originally $98) at Everlane!

This Silky Button-Down Shirt

Embrace the menswear trend with this silky smooth striped button-down. Take this effortlessly elegant top from the office to happy hour.

See It!

Get The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt for just $44 (originally $80) at Everlane!

These High-Waisted Straight-Leg Jeans

Everyone needs a go-to pair of jeans that fit like a glove and never go out of style. The Way-High Jean accentuates your waist and elongates your legs with a little bit of stretch. Plus, this versatile straight-leg style goes with a wide range of tops.

See It!

Get The Way-High Jean for just $68 (originally $98) at Everlane!

This Ultra-Soft Turtleneck

Get ready for fall with this light-as-air turtleneck with a relaxed fit. This super soft layering piece is a winter wardrobe essential!

See It!

Get The Air Turtleneck for just $16 (originally $40) at Everlane!

These High-Waisted Skinny Jeans

Until we discovered The Way-High Skinny Jean, high-rise denim never felt quite high enough. But these jeans literally set the bar high. As one shopper reported, “Hugs all the right places, very comfortable at the waist and has a good stretch. Slimming silhouette and legs for days!”

See It!

Get The Way-High Skinny Jean for just $47 (originally $68) at Everlane!

These Wide-Leg Baggy Jeans

Baggy jeans are the look of the moment, so stay on trend with this top-rated pair. “These are perfection!” one customer gushed. “High waist, lightweight denim, perfect length. Love!”

See It!

Get The Baggy Jean for just $82 (originally $118) at Everlane!

These Lightweight Compression Leggings

Sweat it out in these cozy compression leggings! One reviewer said, “They have the perfect amount of support that makes them incredibly flattering and very functional for workouts.”

See It!

Get The Perform 24/7 Legging for just $34 (originally $68) at Everlane!

Looking for additional end-of-summer sales? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!