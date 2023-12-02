Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you have a pair of sneakers which suddenly don’t feel the same, or do you get a stabbing pain and feel like you’re stepping on needles when you walk? If so, it’s time to schedule a visit to the podiatrist, because you might suffer from plantar fasciitis. According to John Hopkins Medicine, “Plantar fasciitis is the inflammation of the plantar fascia, tissue in the foot used during walking and foot movement.”

There are multiple ways to treat the condition — one way is to wear the correct shoes to mitigate the effects of plantar fasciitis. Leave it to Us to find options that are ideal to wear for enduring the condition and preventing it. Whether you’re looking for a stylish pair of comfy boots or need a durable pair, keep reading to see our best boots for plantar fasciitis below!

Aetrex Dawn Booties

The Dawn booties by Aetrex are stylish yet comfy enough to pair with any outfit!

Get the Aetrex Dawn Booties for just $141 (was $180) at Zappos!

Revitalign Kodiak Boots

For a functional, no-fuss choice, pick the Kodiak boots by Revitalign up for grabs at 31% off right now!

Get the Revitalign Kodiak Boots for just $117 (was $170) at Zappos!

Aetrex Vera Boots

These boots are stylish and have Aetrex’s signature arch placement which helps relieve heel/arch pain and plantar fasciitis. They also come with a removable memory foam cushioned footbed to help the boots conform to your feet!

Get the Aetrex Vera Boots for just $230 at Zappos!

Aetrex Rubi Boots

Aetrex’s Rubi boots are minimalist and make a fantastic everyday option due to their removable memory foam cushioned footbed.

Get the Aetrex Rubi Boots for just $170 at Zappos!

Baffin Tessa Boots

If you need a rugged winter boot, Baffin’s Tessa boots are a solid option! They come with the brand’s form-fitting B-Tek Foam lining for comfort, and a lightweight, flexible, cold-resistant rubber shell.

Get the Baffin Tessa Boots for just $175 at Zappos!

Anondyne No. 90 Trail Worker

This pair of worker boots is a great gift for the man in your life! They have a lightweight EVA sole and can help alleviate plantar fasciitis pain.

Get the Anondyne No. 90 Trail Worker for just $155 at Zappos!

Aetrex Scarlett Boots

These boots have chic suede uppers and pushed back arches for extra support!

Get the Aetrex Scalett Boots for just $200 at Zappos!

