12 Orthopedic-Friendly Winter Boots to Help With Back Pain

The winter brings some of the harshest weather we see all year, so having the right pair of show shoes or boots is absolutely essential. It’s not just about protecting our feet from the elements — we want footwear to provide Us with the right amount of support to avoid aches and pains — particularly in the back area.
So, what should you look for in snow boots? Experts report that the right cushioning in the sole to help with shock absorption is a must, along with proper arch support. A basic pair of boots may work for quick errands, but if you plan to be out and about all day, turn to one of the more supportive snow shoes we’ve selected below!
BOGS Women’s Neo-Classic Mid Boot
These boots are great when it’s particularly wet outside and you’re dealing with slush — plus the no-slip shock support sole will help you navigate terrain safely!
Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden Ii Wide Snow Boot
These incredibly popular and highly-rated boots offer up a ton of protection from the elements, and shoppers say they provide “all day comfort!”
Skechers Performance Women’s On The Go 400 Cozies Winter Boot
Reviewers say they love how easily these boots slip and and off, plus the lightweight feel is fantastic for anyone who can’t stand heavier styles.
HARENCE Women’s Winter Snow Boots
If you’re hoping to score a bargain on a solid pair of winter shoes, look no further — these are a massive hit with over 20,000 reviews!
Orthofeet Arch Support Orthopedic Boots
These boots are amazing thanks to the adjustable arch support built into the sole — you can score the exact fit that works for your feet!
Jinta Winter Snow Boots
Anyone who has to deal with ultra-harsh winter conditions can rely on these boots to get through the season!
Vepose Women’s 974A Winter Snow Boots
The fluffy fur peeking out from these cushioned boots is absolutely adorable and the perfect choice for anyone looking for a chic snow shoe look!
Clarks Orianna Turn Lug Sole Bootie
We adore the rustic look of these leather booties, and the extra thick lug sole is a top selling point for reviewers.
UGG Lakesider Water Repellent Boot
Rather than the flat, somewhat unsupportive sole of classic UGG boots, you can snag more arch support and an adjustable fit with these lace-up boots!
La Montelliana Tofane Genuine Shearling Bootie
These boots are sporty and sophisticated at the same time, and they’re our top designer discount pick — get ’em while they’re still in stock!
SOREL Lennox Faux Fur Trim Lace-Up Boot
The moto elements on these boots make for an edgy aesthetic which we’re obsessed with!
SOREL ‘Tofino II’ Faux Fur Lined Waterproof Boot
Hundreds of shoppers agree that this particular pair of tall snow boots is a seriously strong winter investment!
