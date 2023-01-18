12 Orthopedic-Friendly Winter Boots to Help With Back Pain

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The winter brings some of the harshest weather we see all year, so having the right pair of show shoes or boots is absolutely essential. It’s not just about protecting our feet from the elements — we want footwear to provide Us with the right amount of support to avoid aches and pains — particularly in the back area.

So, what should you look for in snow boots? Experts report that the right cushioning in the sole to help with shock absorption is a must, along with proper arch support. A basic pair of boots may work for quick errands, but if you plan to be out and about all day, turn to one of the more supportive snow shoes we’ve selected below!

BOGS Women’s Neo-Classic Mid Boot

These boots are great when it’s particularly wet outside and you’re dealing with slush — plus the no-slip shock support sole will help you navigate terrain safely!

Starting at $92.00 See it!

Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden Ii Wide Snow Boot

These incredibly popular and highly-rated boots offer up a ton of protection from the elements, and shoppers say they provide “all day comfort!”

Starting at $85.00 See it!

Skechers Performance Women’s On The Go 400 Cozies Winter Boot

Reviewers say they love how easily these boots slip and and off, plus the lightweight feel is fantastic for anyone who can’t stand heavier styles.

Starting at $30.00 See it!

HARENCE Women’s Winter Snow Boots

If you’re hoping to score a bargain on a solid pair of winter shoes, look no further — these are a massive hit with over 20,000 reviews!

Starting at $20.00 See it!

Orthofeet Arch Support Orthopedic Boots

These boots are amazing thanks to the adjustable arch support built into the sole — you can score the exact fit that works for your feet!

$140.00 See it!

Jinta Winter Snow Boots

Anyone who has to deal with ultra-harsh winter conditions can rely on these boots to get through the season!

$55.00 See it!

Vepose Women’s 974A Winter Snow Boots

The fluffy fur peeking out from these cushioned boots is absolutely adorable and the perfect choice for anyone looking for a chic snow shoe look!

Starting at $42.00 See it!

Clarks Orianna Turn Lug Sole Bootie

We adore the rustic look of these leather booties, and the extra thick lug sole is a top selling point for reviewers.

$190.00 See it!

UGG Lakesider Water Repellent Boot

Rather than the flat, somewhat unsupportive sole of classic UGG boots, you can snag more arch support and an adjustable fit with these lace-up boots!

$150.00 See it!

La Montelliana Tofane Genuine Shearling Bootie

These boots are sporty and sophisticated at the same time, and they’re our top designer discount pick — get ’em while they’re still in stock!

Was $585 On Sale: $222 You Save 62% See it!

SOREL Lennox Faux Fur Trim Lace-Up Boot

The moto elements on these boots make for an edgy aesthetic which we’re obsessed with!

Was $210 On Sale: $158 You Save 25% See it!

SOREL ‘Tofino II’ Faux Fur Lined Waterproof Boot

Hundreds of shoppers agree that this particular pair of tall snow boots is a seriously strong winter investment!

$190.00 See it!

