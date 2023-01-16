This Smoothing and Lifting Bra Is a Dream to Wear — Plus It’s Wireless

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The two most important things we look for while shopping for a new bra? Fit and comfort, of course. If the bra doesn’t fit properly, it will look awkward — and if it’s not comfortable enough, then there’s simply no reason to make the purchase in the first place. It’s a no-brainer!

Naturally, the majority of undergarments we own have these two qualities on lock, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a better option on the market. We weren’t even necessarily looking for new lingerie, but when this smoothing bra from Warner’s popped up, we had to investigate. It’s designed in a unique fashion which not only feels fabulous, but looks effortlessly gorgeous under any type of top or dress.

Get the Warner’s No Side Effects Underarm and Back-Smoothing Bra for prices starting at $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Wireless bras are always going to be our preferred style for everyday wear, and this one is a cut above the rest. It provides the bust with just the right amount of lift, but the stars of the show here are the side panels and back straps. The sides boast a V-shape underneath the arms, and it’s truly brilliant. If you’re wearing something particularly tight, this design will guarantee any lumps or bulges are cleverly concealed.

Meanwhile, the back provides the same handy effect; instead of having two thin straps, they’re thicker at the band and taper off as you inch closer to the shoulders. The neckline and back are low enough so you can rock any style with this bra — all while essentially feeling like you’re wearing a bralette. It comes in so many staple shades, plus the price is affordable to boot. Shoppers do warn the sizing is a touch tricky, but if you can take the time to get your measurements right, it will be worth it in the end. Bra dreams really do come true, and we have Amazon to thank!

