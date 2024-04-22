Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Mother’s Day is officially less than three weeks away — that means if you’ve been dragging your feet, unsure about what could possibly be special enough to get your mom, it’s time to make a decision! It’s hard to buy for the mom who has everything, but we have a trick up our sleeve…
You don’t need to buy her anything! And no, we’re not about to tell you that being her kid is good enough (even though it probably is!). The secret is a personalized gift. Not only is it something she doesn’t already have, but it can be ten times more meaningful than a last-minute gift store purchase. It can be daunting to make a gift yourself — especially if you’re artistically challenged — but there are plenty of stores that personalize for you!
We gathered a few of our favorite personalized gifts from stores across the web to help you check a meaningful gift off your list. Whether you’re looking for a photo book, frame, cutting board, necklace, bookmark or robe, don’t worry…we’ve got you covered!
Layflat Photo Album
This isn’t just a photo book — ultra-thick pages, crystal clear printing quality and a soft fabric cover make this a sophisticated decorative piece, too! From now until May 1, get 20% off orders over $150 using code FORHER.
Get the Layflat Photo Album for $140 (originally $165) at Artifact Uprising!
Personalized Charcuterie Board
If your mom loves to cook, host or eat the finer things in life, spoil her with a custom charcuterie board! You can choose to engrave the board or both the board and utensils. She’ll feel like the luckiest gal in the world.
Get the Craft Corner House Custom Charcuterie Cheese Board for $50 on Amazon!
Personalized Wall Art
Mother’s Day for moms with grown children can be a mixed bag of emotions. She’s proud, but she’s also missing you! Remind her that you’ll always be her baby with this wall art. Choose the name, hairstyle, skin tone and outfit of each family member.
Get the Promenadefield Personalized Mom Gift Wall Art for $19 (originally $24) at Etsy!
Personalized Bookmark
The only thing better than the new book your mom has been talking about is a custom photo bookmark to show her you care. There are 12 different tassel colors to choose from, so grab her favorite hue and consider your Mother’s Day shopping done!
Get the USShoppingLand Personalized Bookmark for $10 (originally $20) at Etsy!
My Favorite Songs Print
It’s time to show your music-loving mom some appreciation! Write down all of her favorite songs on this chic poster for her office, bedroom or living room. Make it in beige, green or light pink! Beatles required.
Get the My Favorite Songs Personalized Print for $35 at Desenio!
Personalized Letter to Mom Blanket
Write her a nice note…she’ll be able to read it every time she snuggles on the couch! This cozy fleece blanket allows you to write a ten-line message and a two-line closing statement. It ships in just a day or two!
Get the Personalized Letter to Mom Blanket for $35 (originally $80) at Personalization Mall!
Multi Circle Name Necklace
It’s Etsy’s pick for good reason! This necklace is a meaningful and practical gift for fashionista moms. Choose a chain between 15 and 2o inches, the color and the number of circles on the necklace. Grab it for half off!
Get the GoldenRatioDesignCo Multicircle Name Necklace for $36 (originally $72) at Etsy!
Personalized Luxury Fleece Robe
Spa day every day? It’ll feel like it when she wears this luxe personalized robe! Offer to make tea and paint her toes for a full spa experience. The robe comes in pink, ivory, maroon, navy, gray and black — you can’t lose.
Get the Classic Comfort Personalized Luxury Fleece Robe for $49 (originally $70) at Personalization Mall!