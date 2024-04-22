Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a frequent flier, you know how important it is to be properly dressed at the airport. It takes just one or two flights in uncomfortably hot clothes, tight pants or itchy fabric to realize you don’t ever want to do that again. But as fashionistas, we don’t want to wear pajama-looking attire; after all, what if we see one of our favorite celebs in Terminal A?

Lucky for Us, “comfortable” doesn’t have to mean a worn-out old college tracksuit and “fashionable” doesn’t have to mean jeans or a bodycon gown. Matching sets are a hot commodity in the style world — since it’s spring, we’re embracing bright, vibrant colors and lightweight materials. These 17 bright and comfy outfits are perfect for flights, road trips, commutes, lounging around the house, running errands and everything in between. You’ll be the most stylish gal in the TSA line, guaranteed!

Read on for our absolute favorites from stores like Amazon, Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom. Options for all budgets!

Related: 12 Rich-Looking Flat Sneakers You’d Never Guess Are Comfortable It’s an unfortunate reality that a lot of high-fashion, luxe-looking shoes are like a bad boyfriend — all looks, no support. As much as we want to believe they’ve got our foot health (and sanity) in mind, we’re often left disappointed, wishing there was something beyond the stunning appearance. No amount of wishing can make […]

1. Plane to dinner: As we’ve noted, loungewear doesn’t have to give couch bum energy. With a quick change of shoes, you’d be set for a five-star dinner — originally $40, now $36!

2. Worthwhile splurge: If you’re curious about the comfiest material on the planet, meet Aviator Nation. This luxury Cali brand is worth the triple-digit price tag — $313!

3. Bring a cardigan: It’s important to make sure you don’t overheat while traveling to warm places. This lightweight shorts and round neck top set will keep you cool — $29!

4. Daisies all around: What better way to celebrate spring, nice weather and sunshine than with a daisy-themed lounge set? — $40!

5. Half-zip: It isn’t a hoodie, it isn’t a crewneck — this short-sleeve sweatshirt has a lapel collar and half-zip design, perfect for transitional weather — $44!

6. Bright yellow: This vibrant lounge set has tigers embroidered across the outfit, so don’t be surprised if people ask you about “your trip” to Nepal — $130!

7. Oversized: We recommend wearing a tank underneath this oversized sweatshirt and shorts set. Get ready to snooze on the plane — $37!

8. Button up: Linen-looking and bright, you’ll never want to take off this set. The lightweight feel is perfect for long travel days — $40!

9. Ribbed rose: There’s nothing cozier than ribbed knit material when you’re on the go. Grsb this mock neck short-sleeve top in a rosy red hue — originally $41, now $36!

Related: Moving Season Is Upon Us — Here Are the 18 Best Furniture Deals at Walmart If you’re moving, or if you’re just looking to spruce up your current space, you know what a labyrinth the world of furniture shopping can be. The vision in your head of a beautifully clean, Joanna Gaines-style living room just hasn’t come to fruition, and it seems that the only furniture pieces you really love […]

10. V-neck: This set feels like a wearable cloud! It has long sleeves and long pants, but we’re certain this polyester and elastane blend won’t have you sweating — $47!

11. Rich mom: Biker shorts and a soft green color give this set a luxe look. Wear it with a nice handbag and white sneakers to seal the deal — $26!

12. Fit chick: Look no further for a set that flatters your arms while giving you a sporty vibe. Grab this set in one of eight colors — $40!

13. Just perfect: Pockets, a square neck, stretchy material — we’re obsessed. This set is suitable for all things vacation! It’s a spring and summer staple for Us — $20!

14. Under the sea: The color of this set will have you looking and feeling like Princess Ariel. It gives an effortless elegance — $79!

15. Free People: A boxy cotton sweater and plush sweatpants combination screams luxe. We’re adding to cart — $128!

16. Some sort of safari: Ready to explore? The high-waist shorts give total adventurer energy (in the best way) — originally $40, now $38!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Cozy cotton: There are 14 different colors to choose from in this plush two-piece set, some brighter than others. This set is just the right amount of casual — $39!