After a long day spent out in the hot summer sun, there’s nothing that feels better to me than coming home and cozying up on the couch with a snack. However, being in the sun (as great as it feels) can be so tiring, that it feels like a chore to even have to change into comfier clothes. That’s why I’ve been on the hunt for casually-chic pieces that can go from the beach to the couch — and I’ve officially found a dress that can do both.

It was love at first sight when I came across the Anrabess Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress. I’m a loungewear lover, so I know comfort when I see it, and boy was I right with this dress. Not only does it have a comfortable and flowy, non-restrictive design, it’s also made of a polyester, rayon and spandex blend that makes it cozy against the skin — and stretchy too.

Get the Anrabess Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress with Pockets (originally $43) on sale for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Though it’s comfortable enough to be loungewear, this piece is still a chic sundress that can be worn for casual summer occasions. What makes it a little more elevated than your average loungewear is the its maxi length, flowy skirt and flared hem. Plus, it includes pockets, so you’re able to ditch the purse for a day and carry the essentials!

It must’ve been love at first sight for other Amazon shoppers too, as 900 of these dresses have been sold in just the last month. On top of that, many shoppers (over 1,800 of them, to be exact) have left a five-star rating for it, with several reviews praising it to follow.

One reviewer, who bought the dress in four colors, said it’s “comfy, flowing and flattering.” “These are so comfy and easy to wear. The colors are bright and fun. The fabric drapes well over my frame and is very flattering on my, still, plus frame.”

I most certainly plan on pairing the dress with sandals for beach days, tennis shoes for running errands and I’ll maybe even spice it up sometimes with heels for a casual drink out with the girls. The best part? Further than just doubling as loungewear, it’s also on sale now for 39% off on Amazon. I can’t wait to style this on so many summer days!

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Anrabess here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!