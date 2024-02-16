Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to fashion, I’m all about snagging the comfiest clothing items for the most reasonable price tags. Whether it’s a pair of jeans, a cozy two-piece set or a luxurious cardigan that’s serving up Chanel energy, I always search for trendy looks I can snag for less. My journey often takes me to classic but slightly unexpected retailers, like Walmart!

When some people think of Walmart, they instantly envision aisles of household necessities. For me, it’s all about the brand’s fashion section. It’s truly something I can’t get enough of. From flirty floral dresses for spring to festive fuzzy sweaters, I can find just about everything I’m looking for in one place. During my most recent scroll on Walmart’s website, I came across a cardigan that looks so much more luxe than its $38 price would suggest. It’s a yes from me!

Get the Trendyol Cardigan for just $38 at Walmart!

Simply put, the Trendyol Knitwear Cardigan is a luxurious find for less. It features a plush fuzzy fabric that’s buttery-soft, as well as a classy contrast of white and black fabric with subtle accents courtesy of gold button details.

It has a snap closure across the chest so you can close it up if you want to serve a more conservative look (or leave it open to show off whatever blouse you’re wearing underneath). Plus, it’s lightweight but warm — making it ideal for the transitional weather as we gear up for spring.

It should be clear to any savvy shopper that you can have tons of fun stylish this luxe cardigan. If you’re going for a preppy, collegiate-inspired aesthetic, you can pair it with a lightweight turtleneck, a miniskirt and slingback shoes. It’s so versatile that you can dress it down too. Team it with a collared blouse and jeans for a casual yet refined look. You can even pair it with cargo pants and sneakers if you want to nail an #OOTD straight from the pages of a street-style blog!

If you’re looking to add a luxe vibe for less to your growing wardrobe, snag this glamorous cardigan for just $38 right now!

