Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

On some days, getting ready to leave the house can be easy and breezy. Perhaps you thought of an idea before you went to bed, so picking out an ensemble is like second nature once the alarm clock rings. We love those mornings! However, there are other times when you’re completely stumped and forced to sort through your entire closet to find something to wear. For many of Us, it happens at the most inconvenient times.

Related: My Favorite Kate Spade Crossbody Is 70% Off at Walmart There’s nothing better than getting a great deal on something you probably would have purchased anyway. Whether you’ve been on the hunt for a new crossbody, a new bag in general or simply a new accessory to freshen up your wardrobe, this Kate Spade option checks off all of the boxes — and then some! […]

With winter’s cold temperatures in the air, it’s all about puffer jackets and sweat sets. But spring is on the horizon — and we’re preparing accordingly. Opting for a chic dress is an ideal way to relieve some of the stress deciding what to wear brings. Instead of finding two pieces that match, all you have to do is slip on a frock — and you’re good to go. With that in mind, we recently scrolled by a whimsical floral dress at Walmart that’s cute enough to turn any bad day around.

The Hanerdun Floral Belted Dress is a flowy number which delivers an effortless slay. Along with a light floral print, this garment features a crew neck design, puffy long sleeves and front and back criss-cross straps. It also comes equipped with a billowy and pleated A-line skirt for a forgiving silhouette!

Get the Hanerdun Floral Belted Dress for $27 at Walmart!

This loose-fitting dress is made from soft and stretchy material, making it supremely comfortable to wear. The detachable belt comes in handy because you can use it to accentuate your waist — a streamlined fit is always a plus!

One of the best things about this dress is that it requires minimal styling. You can jazz it up with heels or keep things casual with canvas sneakers. Teaming this frock with small dainty jewelry adds a feminine touch. In contrast, you can pair it with a denim or leather jacket for an edgy flair.

In terms of variety, shoppers can snag this trendy dress in four floral print styles and three equally chic dotted options. We’re huge fans of the A-Green style, as it features pretty pastels that will particularly glow in the spring. Enchanting!

Deliver groundbreaking style this spring courtesy of this flirty floral dress! Can you believe this beauty is from Walmart? Prepare for the compliments to roll in!

See it: Get the Hanerdun Floral Belted Dress for $27 at Walmart!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us