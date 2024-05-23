This Lisa Ann Walter-Approved Squalane Face Oil Is Only $17

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’ll be transitioning from spring to summer soon, it can still take a toll on your skin. If you deal with wrinkles, fine lines or crow’s feet, the heat can exacerbate your skin’s issues and make you not look and feel your best. If you’re looking for a new skin pick-me-up, we’re here to help! Lisa Ann Walter, known for starring in Abbott Elementary and The Parent Trap, has gorgeous skin — and we found her favorite skin oil for $17 at Amazon!

In an interview with The Strategist, Walter said this oil is her favorite because it has an ingredient that keeps skin looking young and fresh. “I’m a person who reads the ingredients,” Walter told the publication. “The stuff that goes on top of your skin has to live in your dermis — like squalane. It’s what makes skin look moist and young”

This Timeless Skin Care Squalane Oil will be your new skin care bestie because of how natural and healthy it is. This oil uses 100% squalane from olives and helps to improve skin elasticity and radiance. It also regulates oil production to help minimize oily skin and T-zones. Also, It’s great for all weather and suitable for all skin types.

Get the Timeless Skin Care Squalane Oil for $17 at Amazon!

To use this serum, you should wash your face as you would normally. Then, apply this oil in 3-4 small squirts along your face and rub it in. Finally, follow it up with your favorite lightweight moisturizer.

In regards to this skin oil, one Amazon reviewer noted, “Great face oil for daytime. I recommend it to everyone. This pump dispenses a lot of product. You only need 3-6 drops for the whole face and neck.” One more said, “The best oil you can get for the face. Lightweight, the skin absorbs it fast and makes your skin soft and glow.”

Furthermore, maintaining your skin and helping it keep its youth glow is essential during transitional weather. If you need a new skin oil to add to your rotation, this Lisa Ann Walter-approved option can help!

