I don’t know about you, but I’m so looking forward to getting tons of rest and relaxation during the holiday break. Instead of running around New York City attending fun work events during the week and spending my weekends brunching with my besties, I’ll be turning into a couch potato. I’ve already got a game plan sorted out. The glam makeup I enjoy painting on each morning will be replaced with masks and hydrating skin treatments. I’ll also be swapping out chic and comfy office outfits with plush, cozy robes.

I got a head start on my quest for comfort by browsing Amazon. I filled my cart with several new releases and bestsellers that fellow shoppers just can’t get enough of.

Scroll ahead for the cozy girl-approved scoop.

The Alexander Del Rossa Hooded Robe is one of my standout purchases. With over 17,500 ratings, this full-length lounge robe holds the title of the number one bestseller in women’s robes on Amazon. This thick robe features plush fleece fabric that will protect against winter’s frigid temps. It also comes equipped with two big pockets perfect for storing anything from your cell phone to your favorite snacks.

Get the Alexander Del Rossa Hooded Robe for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not only can you style this robe with your favorite pajamas and loungewear, but you can also use it as a bathrobe after a long, relaxing bath. It’ll absorb the water and keep you warm at the same time. Even better? It features a hood that’s also lined with the same plush fabric, as well as both outer and inner tie closures for the lengthy belt.

Coming in at number one is no easy feat, but this robe truly lives up to its reputation. Whether you’re partial to laidback shades or lively prints and patterns, you’ll want to check out this piece. It’s available in eight shades, ranging from steel gray to turquoise, and three lively patterns. If you’re wondering, I snagged this robe in Culture Clash, a vibrantly striped pattern with contrasting shades of blue, purple, orange and yellow.

I’m not being biased about how awesome it is, either. Shoppers have shared equally positive experiences with it. One reviewer left a five-star rating and claimed they loved the length and the hood because “it’s super plush and cozy.” According to the shopper, it was “definitely a great buy.” Another reviewer opened up about the reaction they received after gifting the robe. “My mom is 92 years old and is only 80 pounds. She is always cold,” the shopper wrote. According to the shopper, their mother “said it was the best gift she has ever got. It is so warm.”

