The old money aesthetic and quiet luxury trend both continue to pick up steam among fashionistas, but now and then, it’s a blast to pop out with a bold street style outfit. Finding a NYC-inspired ensemble which looks like you walked straight off a runway makes the trend even better! This fall, turn heads when you team a cozy co-ord set with dad sneakers and a moto jacket. If you want to make a statement, an autumn-approved leather blazer and legging set will also bring the heat. Gotta love it when there are so many options!

With that in mind, we searched some of your favorite retailers to find the two-piece sets for you to stunt in all season long. Read on for the scoop, and don’t be surprised when everyone starts calling you the fashionable friend!

At Amazon

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Pull out this two-piece set when you’re headed to brunch — the slouchy V-neck sweater teams flawlessly with the matching wide-leg pants.

2. We Also Love: This waffle knit set is street style-approved. It even comes in 26 colors!

3. We Can’t Forget: Love neutral fall hues? You can score this half-zip sweatshirt and matching pant set in black, blue, green, grey and pink.

4. Bonus: Switch up your look with this cute skirt set. The deep green shade is the perfect pop of color!

At Nordstrom

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Just because you’re off duty doesn’t mean you can’t flex a ‘fit. Free People’s free-est Hailee Knit Set features a waffle-knit henley and wide-leg pants which serve equal parts fashion and comfort.

6. We Also Love: Nordstrom shoppers adore this oversized set. One reviewer claimed it’s their “go-to comfy outfit” because they get “so many compliments on it.”

7. We Can’t Forget: There’s nothing like a transitional piece you can lounge around the house in and dress up when you’re headed outdoors. This comfy jogger set is made of a soft, gentle material.

8. Bonus: There’s nothing like a weekend with a clear calendar and agenda filled with R&R. This short-sleeve sweater and pants combo from boho staple Free People works well when you want to be a couch potato, and just as nicely when you’re heading out for a mani and massage.

At Revolve

9. Our Absolute Favorite: You won’t want to take this leather blazer and legging duo off. What a fashionable find!

10. We Also Love: Let everyone know you mean business with this chocolate two-piece blazer and pants combo. The rich brown shade and satin fabric are the chicest match.

11. We Can’t Forget: Headed on a date? Turn the sidewalk into your runway with this cut-out top and skirt ensemble.

12. Bonus: This midweight skirt and cardigan set features the most stylish crochet floral designs. Stunning!

At Lulus

13. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll love this denim knit long-sleeve sweater top and pants duo if you want a more fitted look.

14. We Also Love: Frugal fashionistas, your time is now. You snag this off-the-shoulder set for under $40!

15. We Can’t Forget: Elevate your comfy loungewear with this waffle cardigan and pants duo. You can rock them to the office or while running errands!

16. Bonus: ICYMI, it’s not just all about pants and skirts. This dress and cardigan set is precisely what happens when street style meets cozy!

17. Extra: Since fall is all about comfort, this two-piece sweater and shorts combo will keep you warm. Whether you team this look with a pair of comfy socks or over-the-knee boots and a blazer, you’ll be impressed by the soft fabric.

