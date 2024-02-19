Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Getting dressed in uncomfortable attire first thing in the morning is the worst. Can’t we just wear a sweatshirt and leggings to work?

A sweatshirt might not fly for all office dress codes, but leggings… leggings, we can work with. You’ll still want to leave your gym leggings and yoga pants at home. The secret is to grab this pair so you can look the part without sacrificing comfort!

Get the Ginasy Dressy Leggings (originally $79) on sale for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

With over 7,600 reviews, we’re feeling so lucky that we caught these fan-favorites while they’re on sale. Your boss and coworkers won’t think twice about them. They have real front and back pockets and a sleek, professional look, just like any nice pants. The only difference? These are leggings!

These pants feature tummy-control features and are made of a high-stretch material, boasting “remarkable elasticity” for such a presentable look. They’re soft too! One shopper said they “feel like butter” in a five-star review. “I wear them to work all day and when I get home, I have no desire to take them off to put on comfy pants because they are so comfortable! I plan on buying more ASAP!”

Another reviewer also deemed these hybrid legging-pants “safe for work,” calling them “good quality leggings [with] coverage to pass for slacks.” Sold!

These Ginasy dressy leggings come in seven colors, so feel free to stock up. If you’re looking for a slightly different design or a different price point, you can see other similar pairs we spotted on Amazon below!

