It’s time to change out your warm, thick-knit cardigans for some spring-friendly swaps. We’ll still be layering, but we’re shifting our focus to warmer weather pieces. One of our absolute top priorities? A new kimono-style cardigan.

The one we’re featuring today is a number one bestseller on Amazon with a whopping number of reviews — over 61,000, in fact. It has a vast majority of five-star ratings too. The best part? It’s on super sale right now!

Get the Chicgal Floral Kimono Cardigan (originally $27) now starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

One important thing we want to point out about this flowy spring cardigan is its inclusive size range. It’s available in sizes S-5XL! The deals do vary ever so slightly among the sizes, but they’re all at least 45% off, leading up to 54% off (only about a $2 difference)!

This cardi is made of a lightweight, semi-sheer chiffon material. It features a beautiful floral print, which is pretty and colorful without being too loud. It has a bit of a modernized vintage vibe to it!

This piece has an open-front design (no buttons or zippers!) and features a slightly longline hem reaching to the tops of the thighs. It also has approximately elbow-length swishy sleeves!

We’re showcasing this floral gray version right now, but this find comes in a ton of other colorways, in case you’d like to do some browsing for a different color or print. The dropdown list is lengthy, y’all!

This Chicgal kimono cardigan is highly rated as a cover-up, so make sure to pack it on your next beach trip. Please don’t stop there though! Wear it to dinner over a maxi dress, or try it more casually for a daytime hang with a T-shirt and jeans or denim shorts. Wear it with a cocktail dress for a springtime wedding, or use it to elevate a longline bralette and stretchy leggings. We’re just getting started!

Not your style? Shop more from Chicgal here and explore more current women’s clothing bestsellers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!