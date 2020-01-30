Pamper Yourself Daily With This 3-in-1 L’Occitane Shower Oil

Our skin is really feeling the winter’s brutal behavior this year. With the combination of freezing weather and winds outside (plus the extra-dry artificial heat inside), our whole body is struggling to stay soft and smooth. We use lotions and humidifiers as often as possible, but they’re just not enough.

So what can we do about our dry, flaky skin? Wait it out? Hibernate until spring? Of course not! We just need a new solution. You in the same boat? No worries, because that solution is right here — on Amazon, more specifically. It comes from luxurious French brand L’Occitane, and it takes the form of a golden body oil that feels like heaven!

Get the L’Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This L’Occitane oil has won over the hearts of over 1,100 reviewers who absolutely adore it. They say it’s changed their lives — which is a big claim for a shower product, but it’s true! One, for example, said it helped control their eczema, while another whose allergies resulted in itchy skin said this oil changed everything for them — even when allergists’ and dermatologists’ suggestions couldn’t. Those prone to body acne say their skin is as clear as it’s ever been since they started using it!

Shoppers love being able to pamper themselves every day for such a low price, noting how the bottle lasts them at least half a year. They really mean pamper too, since they can now take showers as hot as they want and stay in as long as they want — knowing they’ll still come out hydrated and glowing!

This L’Occitane oil features sweet almond oil and grape seed oil, both rich in omega 6 and 9, to nourish, soften and smooth even sensitive skin. It cleanses simultaneously, making its value that much more impressive. To use it, pump or pour a bit out, lathering and gliding it over skin, watching as it transforms into a gentle, milky “veil.” So pretty! Also pretty is the subtly sweet, natural almond scent it leaves behind!

Some shoppers say they even love to use this L’Occitane oil instead of a shaving cream, making it a three-in-one product. Cleanser, moisturizer, shaving cream — next thing we know it’s going to make us a snack. Anyone else feeling like something with almonds?

