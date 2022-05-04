Kopari’s New Sunscreen Is an Absolute Must for Summer — Here’s Why

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are plenty of sunscreens on the market that can be used to protect our skin from the sun. In fact, it’s one of the easiest anti-aging tactics to prevent premature wrinkles or sun spots. But what makes a sunscreen stand out from the crowded pack? They all have some level of SPF, so it’s likely the other ingredients in the formula that move Us to prefer one product over another!

You want a sunscreen to not only protect your skin, but nourish it at the same time — which is exactly what Kopari’s new Antioxidant Face Shield aims to do! The ingredient list is chock full of different vitamins, minerals and natural oils that give your skin so many more benefits other than just SPF, and we have a rundown of them all below.

This lightweight and gentle formula includes SPF 30, which is a solid level of sun protection that’s just high enough to prevent serious damage. Although the lotion comes out looking white, it does reportedly blend into the skin for a fully translucent finish, which is confirmed by shoppers. Not having white cast is something we always look for in any sunscreen we buy, and we’re sure you agree.

Kopari describes this product as “sun care meets skincare,” which is music to our ears. It doesn’t just protect your face from the sun — it also helps your skin look brighter and combats dullness in the process! We’re talking raspberry seed oil that’s rich in antioxidants, plus vitamins A and E to help your skin stay clear from free radicals and inject it with radiance. And on top of that, you have hyaluronic acid to deliver intense hydration and make your skin feel plumper and more youthful!

This sunscreen is a must for the summer because it may be the only skincare product that you need, which can make your daily routine super simple. It can act as your daily SPF, moisturizer and a brightening serum all in one. When it’s hot outside, we don’t want to pack on layer after layer of product to the point that our skin feels oversaturated. But with this sunscreen, you essential remove all of those extra steps. Let your skin breathe and soak up the sun!

