While other celebs were partying at Coachella over the weekend, Jenna Dewan was having fun in the sun with her family. The Come Dance With Me judge posted some Easter snaps with her son and fiancé on Instagram, and we couldn’t help but envy her luminous limbs. She was absolutely glowing! So, what’s the Step Up star’s skincare secret?

There’s a very good chance the answer comes down to SPF. Last summer, Dewan took to her Instagram stories to share her favorite vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand. “@Tula!” the mom of two said. “Love their products, especially the sunscreen and sugar scrub.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection, “Most skin cancers are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light…UV rays can damage skin cells.” The CDC recommends applying broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher to block UV rays. Not only does Tula’s non-greasy formula protect your skin with SPF 30, but it also leaves your skin with a radiant glow minus the white cast. Win-win! Read on to learn more about Dewan’s favorite sun shield.

Get the Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30 at Tula!

Tula’s Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is a sunblock that provides major beauty benefits. In addition to SPF, this gel is formulated with probiotic extracts that help smooth skin, as well as pineapple and papaya that help promote even skin tone. This top-rated sunscreen protects skin from sun exposure, pollution and blue light — stopping premature skin aging in the process. And the best part is, this dermatologist-tested sunscreen won’t clog your pores or leave your skin with that dreaded white cast. We’re trying to brighten our skin, not lighten it!

As opposed to most sunscreens, this gel hydrates skin while leaving a glow that works under makeup or on its own. The Tula Broad Spectrum is ideal for all skin types, from dry to oily.

Dewan is not the only fan of this glowy gel! One shopper called this bestselling Tula product “my favorite everyday sunscreen. I will never leave the house without wearing it (makeup or not). It goes on smoothly and it’s the only sunscreen that has not made my face break out.” Another customer reported, “I’ve been using this for over 6 months, and it has been a game-changer for my skin!! It’s so much brighter and balanced moisture-wise.”

And according to this review, the glow is real: “It’s light and leaves your skin feeling fresh and protected. I love that it also has a glowing effect after applying.” Another shopper agreed, writing, “Wonderful glowing finish. Works great under makeup and not greasy.”

Say hello to your new favorite sunscreen for year-round sun protection!

