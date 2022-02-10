This Aloe and Coconut Mist Makes Reapplying Your Sunscreen So Much Easier

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wear your sunscreen! We hear it — and we preach it — all the time. Protecting our skin from the sun is so important if we want to keep it youthful and healthy, and to keep our other products working their most efficiently. We definitely always apply it in the morning at the end of our skincare routine, but after that…we falter.

Regardless of whether a sunscreen is chemical or mineral, we should be reapplying it once every couple of hours. It’s not going to last all day — period! But first of all, we tend to forget, and second of all, we don’t want to slather a cream on top of our perfectly done makeup! And that’s exactly why this mist is a total game-changer!

Get the COOLA Organic Refreshing Water Mist Sunscreen starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This mist lets you reapply sunscreen without smearing your makeup, and it’s easier to remember to use it because it feels great! It’s made with 70%+ organic ingredients and is totally alcohol-free. Its star ingredients are soothing aloe and coconut water, which helps give it a beachy, calming scent, and it offers full-spectrum protection. That means it’s made to block out both UVA and UVB rays, protecting skin against digital and environmental stressors like blue light, infrared and pollution!

This SPF mist is also non-GMO, vegan, cruelty-free, reef-friendly, non-comedogenic and non-oily. It’s to be expected that a premium brand like COOLA would impress all around, from its clean ingredients to its eco-friendly practices. It makes Us feel even happier when finding a product we adore!

To use this hydrating mist, start by shaking up the pretty blue bottle. Close your eyes and mouth, hold the bottle about six to 10 inches away from your face, and mist evenly all over. Allow it to dry if you’re applying anything on top!

This sunscreen mist offers SPF 18 protection, so we do recommend using a stronger sunscreen in the morning or if you’re facing a lot of sun exposure. This is perfect for reapplying throughout the day though. You may even find yourself using it at night just to feel the refreshing mist. It’s available in two sizes at Amazon, so check it out and get ready for happier skin!

