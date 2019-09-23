



Ahem, what is so funny? Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seemingly cackled at while presenting the award for Best Reality TV Show Competition at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22 — but Twitter can’t figure out why.

The audience erupted in laughter after the KKW Beauty founder, 38, expressed: “Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves.”

The model, 23, meanwhile continued on script despite the chuckle. “Telling their stories,” Jenner added. “Unfiltered and unscripted.”

Some viewers took to the social media platform to share their thoughts on the dialogue, expressing that the whole thing was a pun that the siblings didn’t quite understand.

“Kim Kardashian told a joke and didn’t even know it. 😂 #Emmys,” one wrote. Another person added: “Wait. Did the entire audience laugh at Kim Kardashian And Kendall when they were talking on stage??”

Others, however, came to the defense of the sisters. “#RespectTheKardashians I’m so sorry that you had to see how disrespectful and rude the Emmys audience was to you guys! All the love and respect for you,” a Twitter user wrote. One fan gushed: “I know they’ll never see this but I just wanted to give a shout out to @KendallJenner and @KimKardashia for doing a fantastic job as presenters at the Emmy’s!!! 🤗🤗🤗 It takes a lot of confidence to speak on that stage!”

Kardashian and Jenner have starred on Keeping Up With the Kardashians alongside Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner since 2007. The hit E! series, which is currently in its 17th season, showcases the good, bad and beyond of their lives.

While Kim and Kendall were at the star-studded event, the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 35, was sure to be live tweeting during the most recent episode of KUWTK, which aired Sunday night.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST.

