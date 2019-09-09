



Khloé Kardashian puts the real in reality star. The Revenge Body host shared her true feelings with fans on Twitter on Sunday, September 8, as the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired, showing her reunite with ex Tristan Thompson months after their split.

“This was such a horrible time in my life but time really does heal and help people move on,” Kardashian, 35, wrote of rewatching the drama unfold. “Thank you for that! That saying ‘that nothing lasts forever’. Not the good, sadly, but happily, not the bad. The good will always come back.”

Emotions ran high on the Sunday night episode with Kardashian and the athlete, 28, coming together for their daughter True’s first birthday. The former couple split in February after Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF Jordyn Woods.

“Trues birthday was way too soon to all of that drama,” Kardashian tweeted of their decision to throw the bash despite what was happening in their personal lives.

“I am so proud of my family for being amazing coparenters,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author later wrote of her siblings and mom. “It has created beautiful memories for my entire family. The fact that my little sisters called my dad uncle Robert means so much to me. I love that I have strong incredible examples of love in my life.”

The E! TV personality has been open about how her family has inspired her to work through her problems with Thompson to remain dedicated parents to True. Within the Kardashian clan, Kourtney Kardashian shares Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, with ex Scott Disick, while brother Rob Kardashian shares 2-year-old daughter, Dream, with ex Blac Chyna.

As the episode played on, Khloé attempted to respond to as many of her followers as possible. “Sometimes our personal emotions get in the way of what is best,” she wrote, giving herself a pat on the back for not acting on her emotions. “I’m so happy I didn’t allow that to happen for the sake of True.”

“I look really calm at her party but I was so nauseous and filled with anxiety the entire day,” Khloé explained.

Many Twitter users praised Khloé for keeping composed under the rough situation. “It’s a talent I have I guess lol who knew?” she joked with one fan.

Khloé wrapped up her night of live tweeting by thanking viewers for all of their support. “I love you all so much!” she gushed. “Thank you for watching tonight! I hope y’all enjoyed the craziness.”

