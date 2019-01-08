Baby, it’s cold outside! Kourtney Kardashian and Lukka Sabbat were heating things up during a snowy getaway in Aspen, Colorado, with Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, and the model, 21, shared photos skiing and spending time together nearly four months after sparking romance rumors. The pair turned heads while dining at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles back in September 2018, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly that they’re just friends. Kardashian also supported the Grown-ish actor at his birthday party in November alongside Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“Kourtney has known Luka forever. He’s a friend of the entire family and always hangs with the girls,” the insider told Us at the time. However, a second source noted that the E! Personality and the actor have “been inseparable” and her children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — all like him.

A third source told Us that the duo are “definitely not dating. Kourtney is single and she’s spending time with friends.”

Sabbat gave Us his take on the romance rumors in October, explaining, “It’s all public. It doesn’t even matter. There’s no such thing as privacy in 2018.”

When asked if there was any truth to the relationship speculation, Sabbat noted, “I don’t even know. It’s my life. People read stuff.”

Scroll down to see photos of Kardashian and Sabbat hitting the slopes!