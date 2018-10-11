Speaking his truth. Jason Biggs opened up about his health struggles and revealed that he is celebrating one year of sobriety.

“I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle,” the 40-year-old actor wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 11, alongside a photo of an Alcoholic’s Anonymous chip commemorating the milestone. “Turns out this s—t is hard. After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety.”

The Orange Is the New Black alum expressed that he’s “as proud of it as anything in” his life and sent an uplifting message to his followers: “If you’re struggling, there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this.”

Biggs’ wife, Jenny Mollen, praised the comedian for overcoming his addiction. “So proud of my husband today,” the 39-year-old captioned an Instagram snapshot of Biggs kissing her cheek. “Congrats baby. I know how hard you work. I see you. I love you. Thank you for your fight.”

Mollen and Biggs tied the knot in April 2008 and share son Lazlo, 12 months, and Sid, 4. The American Pie alum opened up about his family of four during an exclusive interview with Us in October 2017, noting that Lazlo is always on his best behavior.

“He’s actually a really good baby. We’ll literally go hours and we’ll be like, ‘Have you changed him?’ … ‘No, I haven’t changed him. Have you changed him? Should we check his diaper?’” Biggs recalled at the time. “We check his diaper and there’s like a blowout. We’re like, this poor kid has been sitting in a pile of his own s—t for the last — how long?!”

