Their hands are full! Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen welcomed their second son, Lazlo Biggs, on October 2 and Us Weekly recently caught up with the American Pie actor to see how being a dad of two has been — and to find out about his new holiday movie. Watch the video to hear more!

“He’s actually a really good baby. We’ll literally go hours and we’ll be like, ‘Have you changed him?’ … ‘No, I haven’t changed him. Have you changed him? Should we check his diaper?’” Biggs, 39, admitted, “We check his diaper and there’s like a blowout. We’re like this poor kid has been sitting in a pile of his own s –it for the last – how long?!”

Not only is he busy being a dad of two, but the actor is also kicking off Freeform’s Countdown To 25 Days of Christmas tonight with their first original holiday movie, Angry Angel. “The movie is really cool. It’s not your typical holiday movie. It’s a little edgier,” he told Us.

“I’m sent to be an angel. When you’re sent back to be an angel you get to choose what body you’d like to come back in … He understandably chose the body of film and TV star Jason Biggs. So it’s kind of funny, I get to play this heightened version of myself.”

Lazlo Biggs. He is amazing and @jennyandteets2 is my hero. Sid and Lazlo and I are so lucky she is our mama/wifey. A post shared by Jason Biggs (@biggsjason) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

When we asked Biggs if he’d be qualified to go to heaven, he said: “It depends on who’s doing the judging, I would like to think that I would be qualified!”

Halloween costume option 2: Three Men And A Lady A post shared by Jason Biggs (@biggsjason) on Oct 18, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Catch him in Angry Angel on Freeform Monday, November 27, at 9 p.m. ET.

