Another one! Kathryn Boyd gave birth on Christmas Day to her and Josh Brolin’s second child together.

“Baby Chapel Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel… Chapel Grace Brolin,” Boyd captioned an Instagram pic of the baby girl on Sunday, December 27.

The Midheaven Denim creator, 32, announced in July that she was pregnant, debuting her baby bump via Instagram. “The Brolin’s are a growin’ !!” she wrote at the time. “Our little December babe is on the way.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 52, jokingly commented, “Wow. That’s amazing! Congratula…wait…WHAT?!?!”

The reveal came 19 months after the Georgia native gave birth to daughter Westlyn. (The actor also shares Trevor, 32, and Eden, 26, with Alice Adair.)

“Dearest Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to introduce our little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean),” Brolin captioned his infant’s November 2018 Instagram debut. “Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through. We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly.”

His wife shared the same photo, writing, “Our family’s newest (and tiniest) member. Westlyn Reign Brolin, I love you so much already. Nothing compares to this… nothing. My heart is totally different forever. @joshbrolin thanks for this little life of ours.”

She and the California native tied the knot in 2016 in North Carolina. Before Westlyn arrived, Brolin exclusively told Us Weekly that he was “nervous but excited” to welcome his third child.

“I’ve been a parent for so long, since as long as I can remember basically,” the Goonies star explained in June 2018. “I got out of high school, two years later we had a kid. So I don’t really know life without having kids.”

Brolin went on to say that he and Boyd were “spoiling each other,” explaining, “We’re going to take a lot of personal time after this and do a lot of personal things and just spend time germinating and focusing on this baby. We’re very, very happy.”

The Oscar nominee was previously married to Adair, 54, and Diane Lane.