Change of plans! John Mulaney was previously outspoken about not wanting to have children before confirming he and Olivia Munn are expecting a baby.

During his 2015 standup special, The Comeback Kid, the 39-year-old Chicago native opened up about feeling constant pressure to start a family with then-wife Anna Marie Tendler — even from total strangers.

“Our real estate agent wanted us to have a baby more than anyone else in our lives. More than anyone else in our family,” the former Saturday Night Live writer told the audience. “She hinted about it constantly. Every room we’d walk into, she’d be like, ‘So this could be an office … or maybe a nursery.'”

Mulaney and the makeup artist, 36, would remind the agent that raising children wasn’t a big part of their future plans, but she continued to double down.

“No, no, I know,” the realtor responded. “You don’t know if you’re gonna have [kids], but you know, you never know. Sometimes you don’t know what’s gonna happen and then, you know, something happens. … This is an on-fire garbage can. … Could be a nursery.”

While showing the now-estranged couple another home, Mulaney recalled the real estate agent explaining why she didn’t “like this backyard” for them.

“She said, ‘It’s all pavement. I think you should have some grass out there, you know, in case you have a couple little guys running around in the grass,'” the Big Mouth star joked. “And I got offended on behalf of my imaginary kids!”

The Oh, Hello actor and Tendler tied the knot in July 2014. Us Weekly confirmed in May that the twosome called it quits shortly after Mulaney left an in-patient rehab program for his history with drug and alcohol abuse. Later that month, an insider told Us that the comedian moved on with Munn, 41. He officially filed for divorce in July.

On Tuesday, September 7, Mulaney confirmed that he and the “really beautiful” Newsroom alum are expecting a child.

“We’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!” he said during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

Nearly two years prior, while promoting his Netflix children’s variety special, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, the Georgetown alum explained why working with kids hadn’t changed his opinion about having some of his own.

“One of my theories is that kids think that they’re older than they’ve ever been. They believe they’re adults,” he told Entertainment Weekly in December 2019. “I’d talk to them and they’d say, ‘Why don’t you want kids?’ I’d say, ‘They’re great, but I love what I do. And I love my wife and spending so much time with her and we have a really fortunate life. I get to travel, do stand-up, and our relationship is so wonderful. It’s just something I wouldn’t want to change.'”