Providing context. One month after expressing an interest in freezing her eggs, Anna Marie Tendler posted a photo appearing to give herself hormone injections.

“Eggs, Over Easy. #roomsinthefirsthouse,” the artist, 36, captioned a Monday, February 28, Instagram photo. The Connecticut native pinched the skin on her stomach in the social media upload as she inserted the needle.

The hairstylist reposted the same picture to her Story an hour later, writing that she “would like to clear up a common misnomer” about her work.

“This is not a photo diary,” she explained. “I am never commenting on any one thing. I am rarely posting photos chronologically. I am a fine artist. These are standalone works that speak to the female experience at large. My life has been filled with a million experiences that are mined to create a body of work that is about something bigger than me.”

The Daily Face author, who split from husband of six years John Mulaney in May 2021, posted the photo two days after the 39-year-old comedian hosted Saturday Night Live and brought son Malcom, 3 months, to the show. His girlfriend, Olivia Munn, also attended the taping, posting pictures via Instagram taken backstage.

Tendler and Mulaney’s divorce was finalized in January. She spoke to Harper’s Bazaar that same month about her fertility journey.

“There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door,” the lampshade artist said last month of freezing her eggs. “So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot. I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go? And there is certainly something exciting about that.”

The makeup artist noted at the time that she “always [held] partnership above having kids” while married to the Saturday Night Live alum.

The Illinois native moved on with Munn, 41, last year, and the pair welcomed Malcolm in November 2021. The duo announced their baby boy’s arrival the following month, and Tendler made headlines when she appeared to shade the new dad.

The Pin It author posted a December 2021 Instagram photo of herself at the time with the caption, “Norman F–king Rockwell,” referencing a Lana Del Rey song with the lyrics: “Godamn, man child / You f–ked me so good that I almost said, ‘I love you’ / You’re fun and you’re wild / But you don’t know the half of the s–t that you put me through.”

