Planning ahead. Savannah Chrisley is taking precautions to make sure she can start a family despite her endometriosis diagnosis.

“I’ve always said that God meant for me to be a mother,” the Chrisley Knows Best star, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, November 9, while promoting her Sassy by Savannah cosmetics line and Chase Chrisley Collection candles. “There’s no bones about that. I know, like, that’s supposed to be my major role in life. So the thought of not being able to have kids is something that I really struggled with. I have said that if by the age of, like, 25, 27, if I don’t have kids yet, then I will freeze my eggs.”

The Georgia native acknowledged that she is “blessed to have a great job” that allows her to afford the procedure.

“The younger, the better … if you want to freeze your eggs,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost went on to tell Us. “If you want to freeze your eggs, there’s nothing wrong with that because it’s kind of like an insurance policy. It’s about starting young.”

Savannah first opened up about her endometriosis struggles in September, revealing that she had been diagnosed with the painful disorder at age 18.

“I just started crying because the thought for me of not being able to have kids just completely destroyed me because I knew that that was something I was supposed to do,” the reality star recalled of her diagnosis in an Instagram video. “When you’re told that, it’s kind of hard to have faith in the process.”

While the Growing Up Chrisley star added that she felt “alone and hopeless” during parts of her health journey, she told Us on Monday that publicly speaking about her diagnosis helped her “cope.”

Savannah explained, “It’s not something that I want to feel ashamed about or embarrassed. A lot of people don’t take it seriously. The sad part is, even a lot of doctors are just like, ‘Oh, it’s just that time of the month. It’s this, that and the other.’ And that’s so far from the truth.”

In August, the former pageant queen had her third surgery related to her endometriosis — the removal of a “huge cyst.” She announced her split from fiancé Nic Kerdiles the following month after nearly two years of engagement.

The second half of season 8 of Chrisley Knows Best premieres on USA Network Thursday, November 12​​, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi