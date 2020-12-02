Major motivation. Rebel Wilson revealed that one of the factors behind her “year of health” was her fertility journey.

“[I knew that I] wasn’t gonna maybe work that much this year,” the actress, 40, said in a Tuesday, December 1, Instagram Live. “I knew I was going to have a bit more time. I was also freezing my eggs because — as all good, career women out there should note — that if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it. I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this. I’m going to get healthy.’”

The Aussie went on to say that she went to a “professional place to do a detox,” Austria’s VivaMayr.

After her wellness center visit, the Pitch Perfect star changed her eating and exercising habits. She has since “lost about 28 kilos,” which is about 61 pounds.

The comedian gushed that “yeah,” she is proud of her weight loss, explaining, “The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a goal weight, [165 pounds], because I needed some tangible thing. … What I’m proud of myself is doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life.”

Wilson has been dating businessman Jacob Busch, and the pair made their red carpet debut in September.

“They met last year and started casually dating before coronavirus hit,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the couple at the time. “They kept in touch while Rebel was in Australia, and when she returned back to the U.S., they picked back up dating again and became serious.”

The insider added, “Jacob adored Rebel last year before she went on her health journey. He is very old school and he is a gentleman in the way he treats Rebel. He seems to be very in love with her.”

In October, the St. Louis University grad commented on his girlfriend’s Instagram slideshow of them, calling himself “a lucky guy.”