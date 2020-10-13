Swoon alert! Rebel Wilson‘s new boyfriend, Jacob Busch, is a major hunk with a big heart.

Us Weekly confirmed on September 25 that the Pitch Perfect actress, 40, met the businessman, 29, last year and the pair “started casually dating” before the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe. One day earlier, duo made their red carpet debut at Prince Albert‘s Planetary Health Gala in Monaco and posed alongside Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren.

“They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source told Us of the happy couple. “They kept in touch while Rebel was in Australia, and when she returned back to the U.S., they picked back up dating again and became serious.”

The Cats star’s whirlwind romance comes in the midst of her year-long fitness journey. Wilson committed herself to slimming down as her 2020 New Year’s resolution and has been updating fans on her progress via social media, revealing earlier this month that she’s only six pounds from her goal weight. However, it wasn’t her fit figure that sparked Busch’s interest.

“Jacob adored Rebel last year before she went on her health journey,” an insider told Us. “He is very old school and he is a gentleman in the way he treats Rebel. He seems to be very in love with her.”

In February 2019, the Isn’t It Romantic actress spoke candidly about her search for The One. “I haven’t had any weird [dating experiences]. My friend had one where, like, the guy asked to lick her armpits on the first date,” she told Us and other reporters at the time. “So luckily I haven’t had anything weird. I haven’t had any crazy experiences yet.”

Wilson said that she “didn’t really date anybody” seriously while she was in her 20s, but she still knew exactly what she was looking for in her perfect match.

“Every date I’ve been on in the last few years has been respectful and lovely,” she said. “[I’m looking for a guy with] definitely some kind of strength. If I feel like I could beat them in a jelly wrestling competition, then maybe that’s not the dude for me.”

Scroll down to learn more about the comedian’s millionaire boyfriend.