Sparks are flying! Rebel Wilson fueled speculation about her rumored relationship with Jacob Busch by walking the red carpet with him in Monaco.

The actress, 40, cozied up to the businessman at Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala on Thursday, September 24, in photos published by the Daily Mail. She showed off her recent weight loss in an off-the-shoulder metallic evening gown, while he dressed the part in a black tuxedo.

Earlier on Thursday, the pair became Instagram official with a friendly photo, in which they were joined on a helicopter pad by Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren. “Quick Helen, get to the chopper!” Wilson wrote. “#TeamMonaco.”

Busch previously dated Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof. They were initially linked in 2013 before splitting in 2015. They reconciled in 2017.

“Both of our families have been in the spirits business for a long time, so he seems very familiar to me and comfortable,” the reality star, 59, told Extra of the Anheuser-Busch heir in 2013. “He’s a cool guy.”

Maloof also addressed their age difference that same year. “When you meet someone, they don’t have a number on their forehead,” she explained to E! News.

As for Wilson, she opened up about her ideal mate in February 2019. “[I’m looking for a guy with] definitely some kind of strength,” she told Us Weekly and other reporters at the time. “If I feel like I could beat them in a jelly wrestling competition, then maybe that’s not the dude for me.”

The Australia native noted that she was in the process of looking for The One. “Every date I’ve been on in the last few years has been very respectful and lovely,” she said, pointing out that she “didn’t really date anybody” in her 20s, which was “probably why [she was] still single.”

Wilson mentioned that her friends had not been as fortunate as her in the dating world. “I haven’t had any weird [dating experiences]. My friend had one where, like, the guy asked to lick her armpits on the first date,” she revealed. “So luckily I haven’t had anything weird. I haven’t had any crazy experiences yet.”

Us broke the news in September 2015 that the Pitch Perfect star split from comedian Mickey Gooch Jr. after a few months together. She was then linked to stuntman Aden Stay in 2017.