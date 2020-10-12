Soaking up the sun! Rebel Wilson is getting some much-deserved poolside relaxation during her vacation with boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 40, has documented the couple’s Mexico getaway across her Instagram page. In one of her latest updates, Wilson shared a video set of the duo lounging on pool floats as her hand rested on his arm. The clip was set to James Brown’s “I Feel Good.”

Wilson also posted a pic of the couple posing together on the beach. “Hot & Spicy #CaboSanLucas,” she captioned the snap. She wore a black coverup over her bathing suit and the 29-year-old businessman was shirtless.

In her Instagram Story, the Australia native shared additional photos from their time at the pool and their day at the beach. She even posted a solo shot of the Anheuser-Busch heir chilling poolside, writing: “Great view.”

Wilson went public with the her relationship last month. At the time, she shared a photo via Instagram of the couple boarding a helicopter alongside Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren. The duo later stepped out to attend Prince Albert II’s Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco.

Us Weekly confirmed that Wilson and Busch met last year. “[They] started casually dating before coronavirus hit,” the insider shared. “They kept in touch while Rebel was in Australia, and when she returned back to the U.S., they picked back up dating again and became serious.”

This year has brought about a ton of changes for Wilson. In addition to getting a new beau, the Isn’t It Romantic star began her “year of health” to improve her overall well-being.

Wilson has been sharing her wellness journey across social media, including her exercise methods. The Cats actress has subsequently experienced major weight loss.

A source told Us that Busch “adored” Wilson before she began her health journey, adding: “He is very old school and he is a gentleman in the way he treats Rebel. He seems to be very in love with her.”

Last February, Wilson opened up about what she wants in her ideal guy. “[I’m looking for a guy with] definitely some kind of strength,” she told Us and other reporters at the time. “If I feel like I could beat them in a jelly wrestling competition, then maybe that’s not the dude for me.”