Secret romance! Rebel Wilson is dating Jacob Busch, Us Weekly can confirm, and it turns out, the couple have been keeping their relationship low profile while they figured out their feelings.

“They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source close to the actress, 40, tells Us. “They met last year and started casually dating before coronavirus hit. They kept in touch while Rebel was in Australia, and when she returned back to the U.S., they picked back up dating again and became serious.”

Busch is enamored with Wilson and has been for a while. “Jacob adored Rebel last year before she went on her health journey,” the insider reveals, referring to her recent weight loss. “He is very old school and he is a gentleman in the way he treats Rebel. He seems to be very in love with her.”

While the Pitch Perfect star and the businessman made their red carpet debut on Thursday, September 24, they put their relationship on display for the first time at an August event celebrating TV host Carly Steel and her husband, Snapchat executive Jacob Andreou, hosted by Anastasia Beverly Hills CEO Anastasia Soare.

Wilson went Instagram official with Busch on Thursday ahead of Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala. “Quick Helen, get to the chopper!” she captioned pictures of the twosome with Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. “#TeamMonaco.”

The Australia native got real about dating in February 2019. “I haven’t had any weird [dating experiences]. My friend had one where, like, the guy asked to lick her armpits on the first date,” she told Us and other reporters. “So luckily I haven’t had anything weird. I haven’t had any crazy experiences yet.”

Wilson reiterated her point while speculating about why she had not found The One. “Every date I’ve been on in the last few years has been very respectful and lovely,” she said, noting that she “didn’t really date anybody” in her 20s and that was “probably why [she was] still single.”

The Isn’t It Romantic star then shared that her ideal partner would have “definitely some kind of strength” before joking: “If I feel like I could beat them in a jelly wrestling competition, then maybe that’s not the dude for me.”