Fitness warrior! Rebel Wilson celebrated reaching her goal weight after embarking on her wellness journey earlier this year.

The Pitch Perfect star, 40, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 29, to announce the major milestone. Wilson posted a photo of a scale that displayed her weight as 74.6 kgs, which equates to 165 pounds.

“Hit my goal with one month to spare,” Wilson wrote. “Even though it’s not about a weight number,it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg’s.”

The Australia native also revealed that she has plans to further detail her weight loss journey on Tuesday, December 1.

“I wanna go live on Insta on Tuesday night when I’m back in US to share stuff with you guys and thank everyone for their support. S000 until then … 6pm NYC time,” she added.

In May, Wilson shared her plans to slim down during her “year of health,” and said she aimed to hit 165 pounds.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress … but good things are coming your way.”

Wilson added, “I’ll be honest with you guys — with my ‘Year of Health’ mission, I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career-wise, [I] am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!”

The Cats star shared in October that she was 6 pounds away from her goal weight. Weeks later, Wilson opened up about her weight loss during her appearance on the November 10 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I feel so much healthier,” she said at the time. “And I don’t know whether it’s a thing with ladies when you turn 40, [but] I feel like I really have come into my own now and not just with health but with my career.”

Wilson continued, “I feel more in control and I get to produce movies now, which is amazing, and kind of have more control of the content. I just feel like everything seems to be coming together, maybe I’m a late bloomer or something, but I’m slowly getting it together.”

The Isn’t It Romantic star’s personal life has also been thriving in 2020. Us Weekly confirmed in September that Wilson is dating Anheuser-Busch heir Jacob Busch.

“Jacob adored Rebel last year before she went on her health journey,” a source said at the time. “He is very old school and he is a gentleman in the way he treats Rebel. He seems to be very in love with her.”