Rebel Wilson: I’ve ‘Come Into My Own’ During My Wellness Journey

Celebrating progress. Rebel Wilson recognizes how far she has come while committing to her “year of health.”

“I feel so much healthier,” the Pitch Perfect actress, 40, said on the Tuesday, November 10, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “And I don’t know whether it’s a thing with ladies when you turn 40, [but] I feel like I really have come into my own now and not just with health but with my career.”

Wilson continued, “I feel more in control and I get to produce movies now, which is amazing, and kind of have more control of the content. I just feel like everything seems to be coming together, maybe I’m a late bloomer or something, but I’m slowly getting it together.”

The Australia native also got candid about the road to her prioritizing her health. She admitted that she realized she was an emotional eater, which was sparked by the pressure of becoming a household name.

“I was going all around the world, jet setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar — that was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts,” she explained. “I’ve tried, like so many women out there, fads and diets and things before and I’m like, ‘I need to do a really holistic approach this time.’ I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just like eating donuts.”

The Hustle star continued, “So, I was working on the mental side of things of why was I doing that and why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth? And then, also on the nutritional side. My diet was mainly all carbs, which are delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat more protein.”

Wilson has lost around 40 pounds since beginning her wellness journey in January, and she intends to “lose a few more” pounds going forward. Despite her continued plans to slim down, she said she still does “love my curves” and does not anticipate that she will “ever go too skinny.”

When Wilson announced her “year of health,” she said that she aimed to hit 165 pounds. In October, the Cats actress revealed that she was 6 pounds away from her goal weight.

The How to Be Single actress previously said that she has been trying to curb her sugar intake, and she even admitted to having “a bottle of water” in August instead of “reaching for the candies.”

In September, Us Weekly confirmed that Wilson is dating Anheuser-Busch heir Jacob Busch. “Jacob adored Rebel last year before she went on her health journey,” an insider told Us at the time. “He is very old school and he is a gentleman in the way he treats Rebel. He seems to be very in love with her.”