Feeling the love! Rebel Wilson is no stranger to a Hollywood romance, but her relationship with Jacob Busch feels extra special.

The Pitch Perfect actress slowly started introducing her Instagram followers to Busch in the summer of 2020. She began by posting a pic of the pair to her Instagram Story in August, where they posed for a group shot at Bold and the Beautiful alum Carly Steel and Snapchat exec Jacob Andreou’s wedding.

From there, Wilson uploaded another group pic of the duo gearing up to board a helicopter alongside Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren. The duo then made their first-ever red carpet appearance at Prince Albert II’s charitable Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco in September 2020.

Right after their red carpet debut, Us Weekly confirmed that Wilson and Busch “are officially boyfriend and girlfriend” after meeting sometime in 2019.

“They met last year and started casually dating before coronavirus hit,” an insider told Us. “They kept in touch while Rebel was in Australia, and when she returned back to the U.S., they picked back up dating again and became serious.”

Wilson’s romance with Busch has flourished as she embarked on her “year of health.” At the beginning of 2020, the How to Be Single actress shared how she planned to focus on and prioritize her wellness journey and lose weight.

The Anheuser-Busch heir completely “adored” Wilson before she started working on her well-being, a source exclusively told Us. “He is very old school and he is a gentleman in the way he treats Rebel,” the insider added. “He seems to be very in love with her.”

Before her courtship with Busch, Us broke the news of Wilson’s split from comedian Mickey Gooch Jr. in 2015 after dating for only a few months. The Cats actress then briefly dated stuntman Aden Stay in 2017.

Meanwhile, Busch dated former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof from 2013 to 2015. The duo reconciled in 2017, but split a short time later.

In February 2019, Wilson opened up about her ideal romantic partner. “[I’m looking for a guy with] definitely some kind of strength,” the Bridesmaids actress told Us and other reporters. “If I feel like I could beat them in a jelly wrestling competition, then maybe that’s not the dude for me.”

Scroll down to take a closer look at Wilson and Busch’s journey to love.